Spiritual Wednesday Morning Wellness: Leonard Cohen #Canada 🇨🇦

Many times, we have the tendency to ignore the power (and magnitude) in certain words. And yet, there is a reason for why they are still, around. Certain terms have been around since ancient times. They have been praised since the Biblical awakening. Halleluyah! Halleluyah. Who can ever forget the power of this holy term?

The song is called, “Hallelujah.” What’s even more awakening is that it received popular attention. Hallelujah. Hallelujah. We give glory to the highest of praise. When it comes to, love-Hallelujah! When it comes to song-Hallelujah. Wherever we are in our path and journey, give praise in whatever way we can.

So, here we are. Back into the world of song. However, it’s not just through any song. For, within this song, one is being pushed into recognizing the spiritual abundance of using music in calling for, Halleluyah.

“Now, I heard there was a secret chord, that David played and it pleased the Lord“

“But, you don’t really care for music, do ya’?”

“It goes like this-the 4th, the 5th, the minor fall, the major lift, the battle king composing, Halleluyah”

The very composition of music-its use of particular notes and so forth-is rarely discussed in constructing a song, with the purpose of High Praise. And yet, here we have one. What is it about particular notation, which titillating the Soul in connecting with the highest of praise? Certain notes, chords, and rhythms just have the capability of moving individuals into a higher oneness with Divinity. There are those experiences. Being in oneness with the Divine is a soothing experience. It is a higher being of ascension, and a rising of those vibrational energies. Halleluyah. Halleluyah. High praise, indeed.

Your faith was strong, but you needed proof. It’s this one line, which truly highlights the struggles (and challenges) of believing, while still needing the material manifestation of one’s faith. Let’s be honest. It can be quite difficult (and challenging) to hold onto our faith, in the midst of challenges and oppression. It can be difficult to maintain one’s faith, in the midst of feeling hopeless. Sometimes, we are not realistic (or honest), concerning our journey of faith. The purpose of faith is to ensure that one is meant to move through the difficult times, in order to acquire the rewards. That’s the very purpose of faith. And, when the journey is done, when it’s finally over, we can’t help, but to give honor to a higher praise.

Halleluyah. Halleluyah. Halleluyah. Halleluyah. Let your day remember the very music of High Praise. Even in the midst of sorrow and pain, we will praise. For, through the highest of praise, we attract the greatest blessings of abundance. Halleluyah. Halleluyah.

Let the praises, throughout your day, BEGIN!

Leonard Cohen