Spiritual Walking Monday: Natalie Cole #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth360 #Gospel

When doing the Creator’s will, it’s not always an easy task. In fact, there are those, who have higher mountains to climb, and greater tasks to fulfill. It doesn’t always feel good. Quite frankly, there are those times when you simply wish you could end everything, and give up. Sacrifices are required when doing the Creator’s work. Great sacrifices are a necessity. Nevertheless, the rewards are great! In fact, the term, “great” is an understatement! The riches are worth more than what anyone can ever imagine, but it requires that long, hard, and sometimes painful, work!

So, in those long and taxing walks, the treasure of faith kicks in. Faith can be a challenge, in itself. For starters, faith encourages the treasure of moving into a greater awakening to what we can achieve! Faith is about climbing those impossible mountains, moving through valleys, and overcoming gigantic hills. There are magnanimous feats to be overcome when doing the Creator’s will. Just know that we are never alone, as long as we hold onto our, faith.

There is a well-known song in the Black American, musical tradition of Gospel, which addresses the power of walking with the Most High! “Just A Closer Walk With Thee!” It becomes apparent that the closer our walk with the Creator, the greater our strength in moving through those tough (and challenging) times. We need a greater power to lean on, should we decide to create the worlds, which have never been dug, before!

Looking back, and hearing some of the elders within Black America’s gardens, their performance of that song seems telling. One can only imagine the struggles and hardships of our elders. What did they have to overcome? How were they able to deal with the violence (and abuse) projected against them? When justice did not arrive, how were they able to use the confines of the Black American Church for Spiritual release and reckoning? How? A closer walk with thee! A closer walk with thee!

They say that ” the closer you are, the less you see.” Well, when it comes to the blessed treasures of Heaven’s domain, being close with the Messiah helps you, throughout your entire journey! In fact, you see everything in the closeness, for such a walk. Yes, my Darlings! You can see everything. You see the ugly pitfalls, that you will endure. You will see the danger of the path (of this journey). Then again, you will have the backing of faith. You have the promises of that spiritual connection, with the Most High! You have the power of confidence; knowing that everything will be alright. There is Divine backing! So, do not fret upon this hard-walked journey. Just know that you will reach the end, as long as you move in a closer walk, with thee!

Natalie Cole