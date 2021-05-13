Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spiritual Thursday: Paul Mickelson

Highlighting The Spirit Of High Praise and Heaven's Healing, In The Song, "Glory Hallelujah," By PAUL MICKELSON!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The very term of Hallelujah is as ancient as the Biblical days! What a blessing to experience the wonders of “high praise!” What is glorious about the term, “hallelujah?” Giving thanks to the Creator, and Heaven’s wonder is a blessed thing! In fact, it is a symbol and action of gratitude! Furthermore, it is an awakening into what it means for spiritual surrender? What does it mean for humanity to release the ego, knowing that we do not have the power to do things alone? Praise grants us the capabilities in observing how we have been gifted with abilities, to give praise. Such gifts are designed to spread healing and blessings throughout the Earth! It’s a circular effect! Furthermore, they are designed to come back, in the Spirit of praise!

There is a reason why certain songs are carried through different generations! What was the power behind it? What was the historical reference in it’s very creation. Furthermore, why was it meant to bring such passion, and blessings for those, who hears it? Did it ignite a certain passion? Did a person simply feel liberated when hearing the song? In whatever the case it may have been, one is sure to know that praise has truly been in the atmosphere! When Heaven’s praise is so grand, all a person can say is, Glory, Hallelujah!

The organ has a way of imitating Earth’s thunder. Yet, it does it such a way, which is musically pleasing to the ear! What musicianship, indeed! Transforming joy into this level of musicianship, and artistry requires certain artists, who can make people sense the essence of high praise! Experiencing the nature of spiritual abundance! Giving honor and spreading blessings, for those, who are in need. Songs including the chorus, organ, and orchestra are holistic treasures, which are one of the methods, when imitating the grandness of Heaven! In the song, “Glory, Hallelujah,” we are coming to experience such a depiction, indeed!

Paul Mickelson

https://secondhandsongs.com/artist/74990
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Mickelson
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2tQMbRk_uJg
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3pLvp1WgTQ0srctjiMcrFX

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Weekend Musical Spotlight: Joseph Shabalala #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    One Heavenly Story Of A Piano Man, and His Name Is, DAVID HALES! 🎶 #AUCNext100

    by Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Mujer Latina Mariachi and The Singing Of “Senor’s” Song!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.