Spiritual Thursday: Paul Mickelson

The very term of Hallelujah is as ancient as the Biblical days! What a blessing to experience the wonders of “high praise!” What is glorious about the term, “hallelujah?” Giving thanks to the Creator, and Heaven’s wonder is a blessed thing! In fact, it is a symbol and action of gratitude! Furthermore, it is an awakening into what it means for spiritual surrender? What does it mean for humanity to release the ego, knowing that we do not have the power to do things alone? Praise grants us the capabilities in observing how we have been gifted with abilities, to give praise. Such gifts are designed to spread healing and blessings throughout the Earth! It’s a circular effect! Furthermore, they are designed to come back, in the Spirit of praise!

There is a reason why certain songs are carried through different generations! What was the power behind it? What was the historical reference in it’s very creation. Furthermore, why was it meant to bring such passion, and blessings for those, who hears it? Did it ignite a certain passion? Did a person simply feel liberated when hearing the song? In whatever the case it may have been, one is sure to know that praise has truly been in the atmosphere! When Heaven’s praise is so grand, all a person can say is, Glory, Hallelujah!

The organ has a way of imitating Earth’s thunder. Yet, it does it such a way, which is musically pleasing to the ear! What musicianship, indeed! Transforming joy into this level of musicianship, and artistry requires certain artists, who can make people sense the essence of high praise! Experiencing the nature of spiritual abundance! Giving honor and spreading blessings, for those, who are in need. Songs including the chorus, organ, and orchestra are holistic treasures, which are one of the methods, when imitating the grandness of Heaven! In the song, “Glory, Hallelujah,” we are coming to experience such a depiction, indeed!

Paul Mickelson