Spiritual Sundays: Barbara Jones 🇯🇲

We move through our storms. Life is a mixture of storms. Some are heavier than others. Some are a little lighter. Then, of course certain storms happen to catch us on our good days. Others catch us on our bad ones. That’s part of life. The most important detail is to stay prepared for the storms. For, in their very nature, they provide us with ample opportunity to grow. The truth of it all is that we don’t know how strong we are (or what we are capable of) until we go through a storm. We truly don’t.

Storms are a test. They symbolize the process of growing. We move through storms and work to overcome them. It’s not easy. And, there are those storms, which can be nearly impossible to overcome. Nevertheless, we hold on. It may take a little longer to overcome (and navigate) through the turbulence of storms. However, we need that Divine intervention to move through the challenges. It’s called faith. It’s called prayer. They are the two spiritual weapons, which are needed when tackling any storm.

Here we are, once again. We are moving back into the world of Jamaican island beats, with the theme of Divine intervention. Truly, the Most High moves through different nations and their sounds. What does it mean? How does it feel to navigate through the Word with a more island sound and tune? Feels pretty delightful, we can say.

The song is entitled “Till The Storm.” When you have gone through your personal storms, you will never forget it. Once you have successfully overcome them, and made it through the agony and pain of emotional (and mental) storms, there is nothing which will stop you from succeeding. Just remember that it also requires faith. Faith, prayer, and belief grants us the power to overcome.

When you have songs, which teaches us on the power of storms, just know how much of a blessing they truly are. Right now, there are people, who are experiencing the pain of many storms. The storm is so dreadful, they don’t think they may find their way. In fact, they may not even think they will get through (or over) storms. Such thinking can also be quite dangerous. Thank the Most High for the gift of music. It is always a soothing art. It is a healing art and one of the highest forms of praise.

Till the storm. Till The Storm. Till The precious, loving storms. May Divine light continue to move us; carrying us through, in each and every way.

Barbara Jones