Spiritual Spotlight: Whitney Houston #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

She was reared in the Church. She was born in the Church. And, her last dedication of Heaven’s song was directed towards that level of faith and spirituality, which was created in the Black American Church. It was that pillar within Black America, which kept us alive. It was that foundation and level of community centering, which affirmed the authentic identity and culture of Black American people, throughout the United States of America. When all we had was faith, it was that culture, which carried our people out of the bitter pains of slavery, Jim Crow. And, it is that culture, which will forever remain the symbol of Black America’s culture, language, and tongue.

Her mother called her “Nippy.” The world never forgot her voice nor her sound. Her voice. Her precious, angelic, beautiful, and youthful voice, was Heaven sent. When she opened her mouth, you could hear the level of radiance, strength, power, and call to that Universal power. Heaven had truly ordained her gift. From the moment that she had been born, she was destined for greatness. Her family came from the very tracings of those musical delights. She had been surrounded and reared among those legends of greatness. It was only certain that she would follow into that path. It was only certain.

They say that during our final days on this Earth, we become more passionate and dedicated to what we were called to do. How Heaven and the Creator charted out our life, blessed us with the gifts, provided to us! The passion grows ever stronger. Whatever the Heavens and stars have ordained us to do, the very treasures of their Being become amplified when we know that our time to be called home, is near.

It was her last and final album. And goodness, what a Heavenly touch it had come to be! You could feel that her traces and closeness to Heaven’s love was near. You could hear her being welcomed home. It was almost as if she had taken a brief trip to Heaven, in order to collect any musical treasures of inspiration; collecting them and bringing them to Earth. One final time in her journey through Earths’ domain.

In the song, “I Look To You,” you can see Heaven’s gates opening up to her, as she stretches out her hands in surrender. You see it and you have the opportunity to be mesmerized by it. It is almost as if she knew she would be called home, soon. What did that mean? It meant that she would be going home to sing for Heaven’s angels. The Heavenly One needed her there. Her gift and voice was needed in Heaven’s own choir and orchestral view. And so, as she brought nourishment and healing to the world, she would perform one special song, in honor of the source which had blessed her, for the blessing of others. The video for the song, “I Look To You” is telling. A lasting blessing for the carrying on of Heaven’s delight. Her name was the legendary. . .

Whitney Houston