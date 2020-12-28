Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spiritual Lessons From the Dog Park – Sometimes You Just Lose SH#%

Dog people are strange. I can say that now because I’m one of them. It is a subculture with its own lingo, values, and needs. Simple Rules, Complex Values The rules are rather simple: you keep an eye on your dog and if the dog poops you pick it up. There’s a lot of judgment […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Dog people are strange. I can say that now because I’m one of them. It is a subculture with its own lingo, values, and needs.

Simple Rules, Complex Values

The rules are rather simple: you keep an eye on your dog and if the dog poops you pick it up. There’s a lot of judgment from the humans around these guidelines. A tsk, tsk when someone seems to be consumed by their phone or reads a paper as their dog runs to-and-fro. And nothing gets the dander up for a dog person more than not paying attention to, or picking up after your dog.

You would think this would be easy, but sometimes you lose the poop. Here’s how that happens. Your dog does their business, but for a split second you take your eyes off the prize and then you just cannot find it.  And we dog people judge and silently berate those that do not scoop the poop. So, finding that package is key to your own happiness and acceptance from the dog people.

Early Morning Breakdown

One morning at 4:00 a.m. I am in the backyard searching for the missing bundle. Roxy is helping by giving me that look doggy look of embarrassment. As I am searching the ground with my flashlight (yes, I have a flashlight), I’m also realizing that I’m really searching for more…

It suddenly hits me how letting go is not so easy for me. And, right now, finding this poop is so important because if I can locate it then that means I can also recover all I have lost this year.

Finally it hits me – sometimes you just lose SH#% and you are going to have to be okay with that. All this non-acceptance and holding on is causing me great suffering. And then there is no chance of me locating the bundle because my eyes are full of tears.

You Get To Decide

Our lives are about choice. We have the right (and ability) to choose if we want to experience our wholeness and completeness, or not. This does not mean we engage in spiritual by-pass and pretend that all is well when we are collapsing inside.  What it does mean is that we take time to tune in, find that place that has never been hurt and is whole and complete, and allow that to guide us.

Can you locate that part of you? Do you know the baseline of your Soul? I’ve found that sacred practice helps pinpoint these answers. You can click here to learn about one of my tools for sacred practice.  

A couple of days later I walked into the dog park and a man holding a poop bag was looking around nervously. I asked, “You lost the poop didn’t you?”… “Yeah”, he said sheepishly. I kept walking and yelled back “that’s okay…sometimes you’ve got to let go of trying to find it.”

    Jennifer Urezzio, Founder and Creator of Soul Language at Soul Language

    Jennifer Urezzio is the founder of Soul Language – a paradigm that puts tangibility to Soul so a conscious connection can be established to enable crystal clear decisions for success. Jennifer is also a master intuitive and the author of two best-selling books. Currently, she has trained over 20 practitioners worldwide in Soul Language. At this time there are over 5,000 individuals all over the world connecting to their Soul Languages.

     

    Jennifer has worked with and supported hundreds of successful, highly creative individuals with resolving blocks in their creative process so that new opportunities can be received and created.

     

    Her clients consistently relate how Jennifer provides an environment where they feel safe to open up and be vulnerable. She helps them regain their strength and express their big purpose and mission. Jennifer has even been described as “liquid nitrogen” because she has the ability to see the core of possibilities within each individual’s energy field. She is a master at asking the soul searching questions that allow individuals to understand and perceive new pathways of success and greatness in their lives.

     

    In just one session clients report that new possibilities open up for them which allows them to express their creativity, stardom, and greatness in whole new ways to the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    ‘Clean up Your Sh*t’ & Other Lessons I Learned from My Dog

    by Robin Finn
    Community//

    Dogs

    by World Health: Dr. Kareem
    Community//

    Let’s Hear it for the Dog Moms

    by Abigail Rogado

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.