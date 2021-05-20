Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spiritual Knowing With, Ruby Elzy! #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

The Power Of Knowing, When The Spirit Moves Through You! The Late RUBY ELZY, and Her Performance Of, "I Know The Lord!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you have experienced the greatest height of Divination, there is nothing left to be said, or done! It’s simply there-written in the poetry of words. Oh! What a blessing it has come to be! You feel it in your Spirit. No scientific formula can prove its existence. It simply doesn’t have that power, and potential to own the market, as it pleases. One of the most spiritual awakenings with the Most High is that relationship is more important than religious ritual. In fact, it’s about the spiritual essence; the connection, at hand. It simply feels better! After all, through a relationship, we find ourselves not being imprisoned by our mistakes. In fact, more and more we move towards an improvement, as it pertains to our relationship with the Creator!

Gospel melodies of our foremothers and forebears have a way of speaking to us. They are just as relevant to this day, as they have been, before. Some would even argue that they are more relevant, for the current times. When you know the Most High-truly know-there is nothing left to be said, about it! Caught up in the belief, with the feeling, is all one needs!

Moving into the musical world of Black American traditions, we hear the power of Gospel music; coupled with Negro Spirituals! “I Know The Lord.” Do you know Yahweh? If you do-truly do-what is the euphoria, which is felt? For one musical great, the feeling is honest and real!

Ruby Elzy

https://music.osu.edu/about/history/ruby-elzy-story
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruby_Elzy
https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/elzy-ruby-1908-1943/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M1_QS9cBybk
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Af3iFnzzqcNEzjp8Fz17x

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dr. LaTonya Earl’s Performance Of “Just For Me” and the Power Of Grace! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Sept Commercial/Unsplash
    Community//

    The 5 Types of Soulmates and How Each Sends You DMs

    by Dr Andrea Shakarian, DC, CHt
    Community//

    Divine Incarnation, Inspiration, Intuition, Manifestation and the Meaning of Christmas

    by Maimah Karmo
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.