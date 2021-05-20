Spiritual Knowing With, Ruby Elzy! #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

When you have experienced the greatest height of Divination, there is nothing left to be said, or done! It’s simply there-written in the poetry of words. Oh! What a blessing it has come to be! You feel it in your Spirit. No scientific formula can prove its existence. It simply doesn’t have that power, and potential to own the market, as it pleases. One of the most spiritual awakenings with the Most High is that relationship is more important than religious ritual. In fact, it’s about the spiritual essence; the connection, at hand. It simply feels better! After all, through a relationship, we find ourselves not being imprisoned by our mistakes. In fact, more and more we move towards an improvement, as it pertains to our relationship with the Creator!

Gospel melodies of our foremothers and forebears have a way of speaking to us. They are just as relevant to this day, as they have been, before. Some would even argue that they are more relevant, for the current times. When you know the Most High-truly know-there is nothing left to be said, about it! Caught up in the belief, with the feeling, is all one needs!

Moving into the musical world of Black American traditions, we hear the power of Gospel music; coupled with Negro Spirituals! “I Know The Lord.” Do you know Yahweh? If you do-truly do-what is the euphoria, which is felt? For one musical great, the feeling is honest and real!

Ruby Elzy