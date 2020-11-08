Spiritual health during the pandemic: Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft shares his expert opinion

The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be challenging for each of us in several respects. While maintaining sound mental and physical health is crucial and challenging in such challenging times, you must not overlook the importance of spiritual wellbeing. People respond differently to a particular situation. While some people will consider the entire global reaction to the pandemic as an exaggeration, some might over-respond and get unnecessarily anxious. Spiritual wellness acts as a cushion when we are bound to go through emotional upheavals and discomfort. It constitutes an essential aspect of one’s overall health.

Since people are bound to go through a series of emotions, how can we maintain our mental and spiritual health? Given the fact that emotional well-being directly impacts physical well-being, which in turn affects the immune system. So how does one achieve spiritual well-being? Marc Mitchell explores the ways of spiritual wellness.

Marc Mitchell talks about the spiritual wellbeing

Include yoga in the daily routine: Yoga has been universally accepted as a powerful practice to achieve sound and robust physical, mental, and emotional health. Yoga not only relieves physical stresses and burnouts, but it also works on one’s mind and relieves off mental distress. One can find several online yoga classes and sessions on various social media platforms.

Importance of consistency in perspective: In such times, it is important not to despair. The era of the pandemic is a testing time for one and all. Belief in oneself, strong faith in a better tomorrow and, positivity is what it takes to sail through such challenging times.

Stay positive throughout Staying positive has become more crucial than ever. Despite the discouraging and demotivating atmosphere around, maintaining a positive outlook is important. It is essential not to stress about every little thing and let go of things that might lead to unnecessary stress. Try not to hold onto negative ideas and thoughts. Take a positive approach towards life and invest time into something that renders you happy and content.

Do not forget that each one of us is a part of this: Yes, the human community as a whole is in this together. No one is alone; you are not the only one suffering. Every individual is fighting its own emotional battle. Most importantly, keep reminding yourself that the crisis will pass, sooner or later.

Stay in touch with your close ones: Humans are social beings. We can’t stay disconnected, as it impacts mental health. Keep in touch with the people that matter to you while maintaining social distancing norms. It relaxes your mind and sets you free emotionally.

Spend time with yourself: This is the time when one can dig deeper into oneself, explore your ambitions, goals, strengths, and inclinations. Get to understand what the values that are most important for you are. Such insights go a long way in personal contentment and fulfillment.

Spirituality extends beyond following a religion. Ensure proper spiritual wellness for a smooth journey through tough times.