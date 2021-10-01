Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Spiritual Friday: Barbara Jones #Jamaica 🇯🇲

The Salvation Of Lambs, Through The Sacrifice Of Yeshuah Ha Maschiach! Celebrating The Late BARBARA JONES and Her Recording Of, "The Lamb Of God!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

The New Testament Biblical studies have conveyed to us the meaning of salvation. Afterall, it is one of the very meanings of love. It has been stated before. Therefore, it will be articulated, again. Love had become a word, that people throw around so quickly. “I love you. I love you.” That’s what they all say. Yet, how many people are willing to lay down their lives for the one they love? How many? Honestly speaking, you know when a person truly loves another individual, when they are willing to give their very life for that person.

So, what about a Being, who not only gage his life for one person, but for the entire population of humanity? Those, who have passed on, the present, and ones yet to be born. How beautiful! How grand must such a love truly be! Now, that’s what you call a Divine Love! No greater love than one, who will lay down his life, so that others may live, eternally. How grand is that?

Here’s the catch! Are you ready? No one deserved it. There was not one individual who deserved such of a gift of salvation. Not one. And yet, we were given it, anyhow. Step back. Pause. Reflect. Let’s think on that for a moment.

How would you feel if an immaculate Being came on Earth in order live in humanity. He lived among people. He lectured to the masses of the people. Some of them were good. Some are bad. Nevertheless, they were people; with their personal stories and testimonies. And on that final day, no angels came to save him; though, he was connected to such an infinite power. He was innocent; having to go through the most brutal deaths as projected by the Roman Empire at the time.

His name. His name is Yeshuah Ha Maschiach. Have you heard his story? Do you understand that he is often spoken about as the lamb of salvation? Well, he is. Hosanna. Hosanna. Hossa

Hosanna. Hosanna. Hosanna in the highest! There is a greater praise in the midst of it all.

Further explanation could take place. Additional words can decorate this article. However, sometimes it’s best to listen to the song, and let the message flow. Certain voices are powerful (and sentimental) enough to praise a certain name.

Barbara Jones

https://amp.jamaicaobserver.com/entertainment/Musical-tributes-for-Barbara-Jones_18216018&template=MobileArticle
https://youtu.be/DoYkDNHeCNo
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gCGk4y8k6cE7BBzO7ESK8

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Kenneth G. Hodder: “We’re all the same”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Barbara Jones’ Girlish Tears, For Womanly Vibes!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Inner Purples, For Outer Faces! Men’s Reflection Of Self, In Love’s Quarantine

    by Lauren K. Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.