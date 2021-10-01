Spiritual Friday: Barbara Jones #Jamaica 🇯🇲

The New Testament Biblical studies have conveyed to us the meaning of salvation. Afterall, it is one of the very meanings of love. It has been stated before. Therefore, it will be articulated, again. Love had become a word, that people throw around so quickly. “I love you. I love you.” That’s what they all say. Yet, how many people are willing to lay down their lives for the one they love? How many? Honestly speaking, you know when a person truly loves another individual, when they are willing to give their very life for that person.

So, what about a Being, who not only gage his life for one person, but for the entire population of humanity? Those, who have passed on, the present, and ones yet to be born. How beautiful! How grand must such a love truly be! Now, that’s what you call a Divine Love! No greater love than one, who will lay down his life, so that others may live, eternally. How grand is that?

Here’s the catch! Are you ready? No one deserved it. There was not one individual who deserved such of a gift of salvation. Not one. And yet, we were given it, anyhow. Step back. Pause. Reflect. Let’s think on that for a moment.

How would you feel if an immaculate Being came on Earth in order live in humanity. He lived among people. He lectured to the masses of the people. Some of them were good. Some are bad. Nevertheless, they were people; with their personal stories and testimonies. And on that final day, no angels came to save him; though, he was connected to such an infinite power. He was innocent; having to go through the most brutal deaths as projected by the Roman Empire at the time.

His name. His name is Yeshuah Ha Maschiach. Have you heard his story? Do you understand that he is often spoken about as the lamb of salvation? Well, he is. Hosanna. Hosanna. Hossa

Hosanna. Hosanna. Hosanna in the highest! There is a greater praise in the midst of it all.

Further explanation could take place. Additional words can decorate this article. However, sometimes it’s best to listen to the song, and let the message flow. Certain voices are powerful (and sentimental) enough to praise a certain name.

Barbara Jones