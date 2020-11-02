Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spiritual Activism

It's Time for Transformation

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Spiritual Activism

It’s Time for Transformation

Even though it is possible to find many positives, there’s no denying the world is a challenging place to be right now. 

It’s apparent that how we’ve been living for decades isn’t working. Something fundamental is wrong. Current global crises – Covid-19, economics, politics, health, environment, inequality are forcing us all to face up to it. 

Driven by marketing and the media we have been pressured to “have it all”. To feel good, look good, be brilliant, have busy social lives, shiny possessions, and impressive careers. To consume in other words. While this looks “realistic” in the (social) media, below the surface people are burnt out, disconnected, traumatised, and sick.

Try as we might to keep up, it is not sustainable, not delivering real quality of life for all or allowing us to be or become who we really are. The narrative is past it’s sell-by date.

And, as Einstein said;

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” 

It’s time to do something different.

We can turn this around.   

We can create lives for ourselves based on who we really are (not just voters, taxpayers, and consumers).

We have an innate personal power which we can discover and enhance.

We can make a positive difference for ourselves and for each other by developing and practising new ways of being.

There is a Way

In recent years I have been finding my own way out of the rat race and towards a happier, healthier, more meaningful daily life. It has been a testing journey, challenging the blueprint and habits my life was built on, requiring me to develop faith in something bigger than me, to lean on the support of others, and to dig deep inside myself for courage and strength.

While discovering how to do this for myself in my own life, I have realised it’s bigger than me. I now know that by consciously creating a vital, purposeful life based on care for others and the planet and refusing to live in fear-driven materialism I am actively contributing to a better world. 

Spiritual Activism

I have named this approach Spiritual Activism. It has nothing to do with politics and conflict. Spiritual Activism is;

  • Taking responsibility for my thoughts and actions and the energy I bring. 
  • Living my values to the best of my ability daily, regardless of what is going on in the world.  
  • Choosing love over fear. 
  • Looking inside for my own truth. 
  • Connecting to a bigger “spiritual” dimension. 
  • Imagining a positive vision of what’s possible and empowering myself and others to live it. 

In Gandhi’s words:

“Be the change you wish to see in the world”

It’s interesting, exciting and fun to question the status quo and embrace uncertainty. Even in these challenging days and times, life can be an exciting adventure. 

Together We Rise

The world needs transformation, not just fixing what’s broken.

Agitators, protestors and values driven leaders play their part in this transformation. We also need spiritual activists, countering fear with love, being open to what is, holding their nerve, and kindly and creatively lighting the way to what’s possible.  

It is possible for us all to play our part in creating an inclusive healthier and happier experience.

The process involves strengthening our inner resources, connecting with others so we have companions on the journey and cultivating empowering and healing practices and attitudes, in a supportive environment where individuality is respected.

As Julie Russell says;

“Together We Rise.”

    Sarah McNicol, Transformational Life Coach

    As a transformational life coach, Sarah McNicol helps hard-working, jaded professionals avoid burnout and create their most enjoyable and meaningful next chapter. Sarah's coaching practice is inspired by her own journey towards a different, more meaningful way of living, being and working in the world - a life filled with more joy, more time and more space to do the things she loves. With over 25 years’ experience working with more than a thousand people, Sarah helps her clients create the results they want and enjoy the process along the way. To find out more, visit Sarah at her website and receive your free new chapter self evaluation exercise here.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Reconnecting. Covid 19. Catalina Morales Velez
    Community//

    Healing, a hidden purpose of COVID-19

    by Catalina Morales V.
    Community//

    Transformation Through Travel

    by Christy Nichols
    This is me embracing my vulnerability at 40 years old.
    Community//

    Finally Embracing Vulnerability at 40.

    by Jill Ritchie

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.