Spiritual Activism

It’s Time for Transformation

Even though it is possible to find many positives, there’s no denying the world is a challenging place to be right now.

It’s apparent that how we’ve been living for decades isn’t working. Something fundamental is wrong. Current global crises – Covid-19, economics, politics, health, environment, inequality are forcing us all to face up to it.

Driven by marketing and the media we have been pressured to “have it all”. To feel good, look good, be brilliant, have busy social lives, shiny possessions, and impressive careers. To consume in other words. While this looks “realistic” in the (social) media, below the surface people are burnt out, disconnected, traumatised, and sick.

Try as we might to keep up, it is not sustainable, not delivering real quality of life for all or allowing us to be or become who we really are. The narrative is past it’s sell-by date.

And, as Einstein said;

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

It’s time to do something different.

We can turn this around.

We can create lives for ourselves based on who we really are (not just voters, taxpayers, and consumers).

We have an innate personal power which we can discover and enhance.

We can make a positive difference for ourselves and for each other by developing and practising new ways of being.

There is a Way

In recent years I have been finding my own way out of the rat race and towards a happier, healthier, more meaningful daily life. It has been a testing journey, challenging the blueprint and habits my life was built on, requiring me to develop faith in something bigger than me, to lean on the support of others, and to dig deep inside myself for courage and strength.

While discovering how to do this for myself in my own life, I have realised it’s bigger than me. I now know that by consciously creating a vital, purposeful life based on care for others and the planet and refusing to live in fear-driven materialism I am actively contributing to a better world.

Spiritual Activism

I have named this approach Spiritual Activism. It has nothing to do with politics and conflict. Spiritual Activism is;

Taking responsibility for my thoughts and actions and the energy I bring.

Living my values to the best of my ability daily, regardless of what is going on in the world.

Choosing love over fear.

Looking inside for my own truth.

Connecting to a bigger “spiritual” dimension.

Imagining a positive vision of what’s possible and empowering myself and others to live it.

In Gandhi’s words:

“Be the change you wish to see in the world”

It’s interesting, exciting and fun to question the status quo and embrace uncertainty. Even in these challenging days and times, life can be an exciting adventure.

Together We Rise

The world needs transformation, not just fixing what’s broken.

Agitators, protestors and values driven leaders play their part in this transformation. We also need spiritual activists, countering fear with love, being open to what is, holding their nerve, and kindly and creatively lighting the way to what’s possible.

It is possible for us all to play our part in creating an inclusive healthier and happier experience.

The process involves strengthening our inner resources, connecting with others so we have companions on the journey and cultivating empowering and healing practices and attitudes, in a supportive environment where individuality is respected.

As Julie Russell says;

“Together We Rise.”