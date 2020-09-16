Spinning Wheels

I thought this title was appropriate as I teach spinning classes. In fact, I helped bring spinning into Canada in the 90’s. I’m illustrating this point as that’s how long I’ve been teaching this type of class, and that’s just how long it took for spinning to really catch on. So, it feels well timed to use this reference when writing my thoughts about ‘spinning one’s wheels in life.’

If I may, I’d like to start by asking you a question; “How long does it take for you to go from talking about something to actioning it?

In asking this, my insatiable curiosity is seeking to better understand how, we as humans like to lead our lives. Probably to a greater extent is my coming to terms with my own inability to simply talk about things (to the point) where making no decision toward any action is, for me, like banging my head against a wall.

This isn’t a set-up where I lead you down the rabbit hole. You know, guide you toward my way of thinking. Nope. I’m learning as I go. Learning from others. Part of being human is recognizing how we participate in life.

I’ve often thought about why it is I become rather impatient when what we say doesn’t translate into action – until of course I’m reminded of the saying; “Actions speak louder than words.” And then I’m reminded that this saying is what I believe.

If only more of us would realize that it’s so much easier to communicate what one is willing or unwilling to do. Too often I hear what others are saying, and yet nothing happens. It’s as if there’s an implied clause that says; “No action required.” Truly. I don’t get it.

But I digress.

The point of asking the question is to better understand at what point do we admit to ourselves that we’re making excuses for things that we may not want to do. Perhaps we feel some kind of progress if we just talk about things, so that we’re ok in not actioning them. Furthermore, maybe it’s the fear of missing out, or not wanting to disappoint, so we continue kidding ourselves. I don’t know what it is – maybe all of the above.

What I do know is that I’ve been listening a lot lately. Too much in fact. Where spinning my wheels feels like a fixed gear bike (where the wheel keeps on spinning until you put on the brakes).

I’m suggesting that we need to put on breaks. Ironically, it’s the only way we’ll make the decision to take real action. It sounds contraindicated and yet in fact it’s putting on the brakes to stop spinning verbiage. For not making excuses. For not following through. For saying ‘yes’ let’s do it and yet making no attempt to do anything.

For me there’s a window of opportunity where we talk about an idea or do some thoughtful thinking, and then …. that’s it … I’m through talking. The next words that come out of my mouth are – “Let’s do it!”

This particularly rings true to recent events in my life where we’ve been spinning in circles on a few ideas. Ideas that make sense to implement. And yet for some reason we’re not moving ahead. I know why we’re not moving ahead, and yet sometimes I just don’t want to be that person that (always) say’s; “sh*t or get off the pot.” A crude reference and yet effective for purposes of illustrating exactly what’s going on.

Being an entrepreneur can be (is) exhausting.

So, why don’t we all do ourselves a favour and speak our truth. Or ‘Be Your Truth’ as I shamelessly plug my book. This way we’ll all know where we’re coming from.

Rose coloured glasses off. I don’t believe for a second that this will magically become a ‘thing’ where people will adopt this ideation. One can only dream. Although we can’t deny the fact that it would be so refreshing if, in fact we were able to walk the talk, and stop spinning our wheels.

No assembly required.