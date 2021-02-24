Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

Spend More Quality Time With Your Family Using This Tip

Kendra’s tip will help you strengthen bonds with your loved ones.

By
George Rudy / Shutterstock
George Rudy / Shutterstock

Our family members are some of the most important people in our lives. But carving out quality time can be a challenge. When it feels like family time is sliding lower on our to-do lists, there’s a simple yet meaningful way to reprioritize it, and it starts with developing rituals.

Kendra Johnson from Atlanta, GA found that creating nightly rituals brought her family closer than ever before. And now, she has noticed her children making positive changes, too. “It feels good to see the kids wanting to follow in my footsteps,” Kendra said.

Put Kendra’s tip into action in your own life by developing a nightly or weekly ritual with your family. Consider the ideas below for inspiration on what your family ritual could look like.

Cook dinner together as a family one night each week.

Get your partner or children to find a recipe they’d be interested in trying. Or, come up with a theme for your meal, like meatless Monday or taco night.

Plan a weekly game night.

Get out those board games and hunker down for a night of family-friendly competition! 

Volunteer together. 

Whether it’s giving your time to a local organization you care about or finding ways to give back virtually, volunteering as a family is a great way to boost your well-being and strengthen ties with your community and each other.

Go for a walk after dinner.

A burst of movement after sharing a meal together will provide space for continued conversation — and yes, it’ll probably aid digestion, too! 

Learn a new hobby together.

Maybe it’s crocheting, learning some new dance moves, or practicing an instrument. No matter the hobby, developing a new skill or passion together is sure to bring you closer.

Keeping nightly or weekly rituals is a simple way to enjoy — and hold yourself accountable to — quality family time. Take your rituals one step further by turning off your phones and engaging in screen-free bonding.

    Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Daniele Venturelli / Contributor/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    What Jessica Alba, Bill Gates, and Deepak Chopra Do at Night to Reduce Stress and Sleep Better

    by Rebecca Muller
    photo courtesy of @biasantarita from nappy.co
    Community//

    Need Improved Sleep? Here’s How to Boost Your Sleep Quality!

    by Marcia Jules Hylton
    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Kendra’s Kids Are Picking Up on Her Better Choices

    by Thrive ZP

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.