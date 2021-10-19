Special Olympics SVP of Global Communications Jason Teitler: 3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR

The ability to finally use communications to discover and craft invaluable solutions and programming for one of the most marginalized global communities through sports is a gift.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Jason Teitler.

Jason Teitler is the SVP, Global Communications and Brand Lead at Special Olympics. He is an active speaker at conferences and leading universities and has been interviewed by top-tier media around the world. Jason has implemented campaigns during the most challenging environments, such as the Super Bowl, Olympic Games, Special Olympics’ own regional and World Games, and during a global pandemic.

Jason has extensive expertise in assisting brands in maximizing their communications, marketing, partnerships, and social purpose missions. His experience includes celebrated programs such as the introduction of Gillette’s Mach3, M&M’s Global Color Vote, NextVR’s live virtual reality breakthroughs, the opening of MetLife Stadium, and the launch of Special Olympics’ The Revolution is Inclusion campaign.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Work in the areas of media, marketing, and communications began in my early days while studying at the University of Stony Brook. I craved experience beyond what a traditional university education could provide which led me to start and run two independent entertainment magazines while writing for a regional entertainment media outlet during the same stretch. Post-graduation, I used my experience in media and journalism to transition into public relations and interactive marketing (it was called “interactive” back in “prehistoric” times) leading to building one of the industry’s first global digital practices at Omnicom public relations firm, Porter Novelli.

Following an experience in sports marketing and memorabilia, I joined public relations giant and WPP agency, Burson-Marsteller, to start a global sports marketing specialty called Fan Experience. The specialty represented many top brands, including the Special Olympics movement, to engage with a brands’ various stakeholders through sports and entertainment. When I had the opportunity to join the Special Olympics family to further push for inclusion and gain awareness for the #InclusionRevolution, I jumped at the privilege. I continue to consider it an honor to represent our athletes and reveal their stories to the world.

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success thus far?

Inventive — Much like our Special Olympics athletes, I embrace a challenge and, in this case, a communications challenge. In fact, I seek those instances, especially when it comes to expanding our options for engaging hard-to-reach and elusive audiences. This includes exploring unchartered media and storytelling frontiers to distribute messages of inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities and engage audiences who have been absent from our reach.

A successful example of Special Olympics exploring such unexpected storytelling territory is the NFL’s Super Bowl media landscape, including the famed “Radio Row.” Many years ago we took a plunge into this rich and diverse media environment by bringing a team of unified spokespeople — a Special Olympics athlete paired with a Special Olympics celebrity Ambassador — to take part in national and key market media interviews. The discussion was around the personal accomplishments of our athlete spokesperson while conveying the movement’s many ways to provide a lift for people with intellectual disabilities coupled with the Ambassador’s story behind joining the movement. The result of a one-day media tour was staggering.

Based on that success, we have amped up our work in this environment from one day of media activity to nearly a full week of interviews with several athletes and celebrity Ambassadors representing various Special Olympics markets and programming units. The media and influencer support, and very positive reactions of multiple audiences, has led to other unexpected media relations efforts, which helps the movement speak with people beyond its bubble.

Relentless — Finding ways to stand out among a crowd of brands that are now exploring ways to add inclusion to their messaging portfolio (well beyond other nonprofits) is a more recent challenge we face resulting from a younger audience craving and seeking engagement with brands that ‘give back.’ As a result, there is a more crowded environment of brands trying to gain traction through their cause-related efforts, some of which have substance and others lacking a narrative with proof points.

To continue to be successful in such an environment requires pure perseverance, something Special Olympic takes pride in, especially since our founder, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, relied on her unrelenting approach to accomplish what many thought was impossible for people with intellectual disabilities. This includes bringing media into the family, asking them to get involved through volunteering and other activities, with a goal of telling personal stories, getting to know our athletes, and to become a part of the fabric of the global movement. Not only has this dynamic been accepted, it has expanded quickly to help people with intellectual disabilities thrive due to added attention received through more intense and expanded sharing of experiences. This has helped Special Olympics to have a positive impact on policy reform, fundraising, and beyond. Being relentless leads to innovation, including establishing new public relations approaches and techniques.

The way we work with media now is based on establishing enduring, productive, reciprocal relationships. This has led to Special Olympics’ development of an army of media supporters who we entrust to rally the world to instigate substantial change whether it’s through our top global events and partners or individual athlete and coaching accomplishments.

All In! — It’s one thing to lead by establishing and sharing strategic approaches but it’s another to be on the frontlines “doing,” through a roll-up-your-sleeves approach to activate that strategy. To this day, I continue to work closely with media in my personal network, explore new outlets and learn about storytelling evolutions, and craft messages for delivery to our audiences directly and through a variety of conduits such as media and digital-first influencer relations. It keeps me on my toes, contemporary in my vision and action, and cognizant of new opportunities and challenges.

Every day I work with media to unearth, package, and distribute content designed to illustrate and express the work that still requires aggressive attention. This includes training of healthcare providers, increasing the numbers of inclusive schools across the world, impressing upon companies to develop and act upon their policy for embracing inclusion and, of course, to better our athletes’ lives through a unified approach to sports.

For instance, it’s our team’s mission to discuss key facts about people with intellectual disabilities and the injustices they face. People with intellectual disabilities (ID) deserve to be as healthy as possible. Healthcare systems must prioritize access and services to ensure people with intellectual disabilities receive quality care that meets their needs. People with ID die up to 20 years sooner due to preventable health conditions. A champion for health equity, Special Olympics helps people with ID access health services and trains health professionals to recognize the individual needs of patients to ensure they live healthy lives.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. If you had a local business, what 3 media strategies would you use to grow your customer base and why?

Know The Audience — Many local businesses are established based on gut and without a particular audience in mind. The first step I would take before considering growth is to better understand the current attitudes and behaviors of the audience best targeted for my product or service. Without understanding the mindset of the prototypical customer and the many elements that impact their purchasing decisions, I would be at a disadvantage. However, with this background and a way to course-correct as target audience preferences change, I would be able to maximize a return on investment from media coverage that piques the interest of consumers. This will increase the likelihood for brand trial and preference.

— Many local businesses are established based on gut and without a particular audience in mind. The first step I would take before considering growth is to better understand the current attitudes and behaviors of the audience best targeted for my product or service. Without understanding the mindset of the prototypical customer and the many elements that impact their purchasing decisions, I would be at a disadvantage. However, with this background and a way to course-correct as target audience preferences change, I would be able to maximize a return on investment from media coverage that piques the interest of consumers. This will increase the likelihood for brand trial and preference. Pull Back the Curtain — For media to get a strong sense of the personality of my business and the difference I integrate into an offering, providing a deep-dive into the manner in which I do business, the unique attributes of the product or service, and the personality of the brand is essential. It’s important to be as transparent as possible when pitching media and it’s critical to make the differentiation obvious for their story once they agree to cover the business. This is one of the many reasons we invite media, influencers, and consumers to join the movement, volunteer at an event, and speak with our athletes and coaches.

— For media to get a strong sense of the personality of my business and the difference I integrate into an offering, providing a deep-dive into the manner in which I do business, the unique attributes of the product or service, and the personality of the brand is essential. It’s important to be as transparent as possible when pitching media and it’s critical to make the differentiation obvious for their story once they agree to cover the business. This is one of the many reasons we invite media, influencers, and consumers to join the movement, volunteer at an event, and speak with our athletes and coaches. Be Proactively Accommodating — To help secure successful, thorough coverage of my business, I would be certain to offer any support and assets needed to make the job of producing a stellar piece an effortless and comprehensive exercise. The more support provided, the more accurate and thorough the resulting coverage will be and that is essential when piquing the interest of potential customers by painting an attractive picture for how the business can fit lifestyle and work-related choices.

How about a national brand? What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Share News — A successful media relations endeavor boils down to one vital element — sharing information that will tell audiences something they didn’t already know. News drives interest, discussion, support, and more. If there is no news behind a story, there is less of a chance to gain interest let alone secure a story. Some brands are so enamored with what they believe to be news, they don’t factor in what their target audience will embrace as news and get excited about sharing. This must be considered prior to valuable time and resources are used on an exercise that could prove fruitless.

— A successful media relations endeavor boils down to one vital element — sharing information that will tell audiences something they didn’t already know. News drives interest, discussion, support, and more. If there is no news behind a story, there is less of a chance to gain interest let alone secure a story. Some brands are so enamored with what they believe to be news, they don’t factor in what their target audience will embrace as news and get excited about sharing. This must be considered prior to valuable time and resources are used on an exercise that could prove fruitless. Data + Anecdotes — The formula for a prosperous media relations endeavor involves these two core elements. Data should showcase why the offering, advancement, action, etc. is necessary and how it was shaped. This will answer many questions before questions are even asked, giving those who are commerce targets the comfort that the solution was well thought and is appropriate for them. Anecdotes add a level of gravitas to the framing of why the acquisition of the solution is necessary based on familiarity and synergy developed through scenario presentation. At Special Olympics, we always seek both elements to ensure and demonstrate that we understand the need and urgency for our programming. Fortunately, our more than six million Special Olympics athletes and Unified Partners across the world provide us with a natural resource for presenting our work in-action and to develop a strong resource for gathering information on behavior shifts and traction.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am incredibly fortunate to work for the organization that I would ideally start if given the opportunity, Special Olympics.

There are millions of people with intellectual disabilities across the world who do not have adequate and rightful access to sports and fitness activities, equitable healthcare, a unified approach to education, and the same employment and leadership opportunities enjoyed by people without intellectual disabilities. Plus, as a huge sports fan, the movement I would design must feature sports, which Special Olympics has covered from a grassroots level to global World Games, which has proven to have a dramatic effect on attitude, behavior, and policy change.

The ability to finally use communications to discover and craft invaluable solutions and programming for one of the most marginalized global communities through sports is a gift.

One more before we go: How can our readers follow your organization?

You can learn more about the Special Olympics movement at SpecialOlympics.org and on social media @specialolympics.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

Charities are increasing donations from businesses: Click here learn how to attract, incentivize, and retain more and more predictable recurring donations every month on autopilot.