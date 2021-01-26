Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Speaking Goals: Without One, You’re Just Passing Time…

The earlier you identify yours, the more successful you’ll be!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
&lt;span&gt;Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@anastasia_p?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Anastasia Petrova&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/s/photos/vision?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Unsplash&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/span&gt;

Years ago, when I first began my presentation consulting and coaching business, I came across the most perplexing, yet persistent pattern I had ever seen. A high number of clients (exactly 23 private clients and 42 corporate trainees) had only one objective. Whether they were tasked with delivering a presentation, leading a meeting, or providing a quarterly update, their objective was to complete the task. In fact, upon probing my clients for more details and information, the common response was: “to get through it (with limited errors)” or simply “to finish”.

The turning point

This was an eye-opening experience for me as a professional communication coach and it sparked my curiosity. I began a quest to better understand this seemingly dominant perspective, as well as where it comes from, and how it has become so common amongst my clients. Through my research I was able to uncover two significant commonalities amongst speakers who share this “My goal is to finish” perspective. First, many speakers report feeling an extreme amount of pressure and/or nervousness. Secondly, as a consequence of multiple factors, many speakers do not deliver effectively, but rather become an audiobook for their content. Basically, they prepare a script with their information and deliver it to whomever is present.

It’s highly probable that this “audiobook” approach to their speaking stems from both their nerves, and their experience of observing countless presentations that were also highly scripted. Then it clicked! If speakers believe their expectation is to become a human audiobook for their content, their only goal would be “to finish”. So, I began to strategize how to help my clients change their mindset and approach to speaking to increase their success.

Course correcting

What’s the problem with becoming a human audiobook? What should your aim be instead? Both, great questions. For anyone who seeks to set speaking objectives which are both effective and clear, these next two paragraphs may very well change the trajectory of your career!

Destination Vs. Desired Outcome

Professional speaking situations can be a very nerve-wracking and potentially anxiety inducing experience for many people (see previous article). In fact, in some extreme cases, just “getting through it” should be considered a personal win for the speaker. However, completing your presentation, meeting, or update shouldn’t be your desired outcome from the get-go. That will lead to a suboptimal design and delivery as you’ll be focusing on the finish line instead of your true purpose. Allow me to offer an analogy to clarify… Imagine you have secured a highly desirable job interview. From the moment that you’re informed of this opportunity, would you be focusing your efforts on securing a job offer or completing the interview process? In this situation, your desired outcome is very clear, to secure the job offer. Completing the interview process is a by-product of pursuing your goal.

From vision to fruition

Which brings us to the key question: How should you view and approach your next speaking endeavor for maximum success? The answer is by determining your desired outcome. This process often requires some thought and consideration, but it begins by asking yourself questions such as…

  • What do I want to achieve by the end of my presentation, meeting, update, etc.?
  • What do I want my audience to do after my presentation, meeting, update, etc.?
  • What would be the best-case scenario for me as a result of my presentation, meeting, update, etc.?

These guiding questions will help you to identify your purpose for speaking. Understanding your purpose is so valuable because it enables you to consciously and subconsciously customize your speaking to achieve your desired outcome and bring your best-case scenario to fruition!

Expert tip: The earlier you can identify your purpose, the better! It will positively impact your preparation, design, delivery, and confidence.

I wish you continued success in your future speaking endeavors!

For more professional speaking insights and free resources, visit Professional Presentation Services, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Ryan J. Warriner, Executive Coach and Consultant at Professional Presentation Services

Ryan Warriner is the founder and Lead Presentation Expert of Professional Presentation Services. With over a decade of Professional Speaking experience and expertise, Ryan has mastered the science and art of presentations. He has developed a compassionate, strategic, highly effective approach to speaking and presenting. He believes in building confidence in each speaker to improve the delivery of their message.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Tetra Images/ Getty Images
Wisdom//

​Three Techniques to Stop Panicking and Start Speaking

by Ellevate
//

“The best bosses are accessible when a team member comes around to ask for a minute” With Talmar Anderson

by Akemi Sue Fisher
//

Jennefer Witter on why women should join professional networking organizations

by Akemi Sue Fisher

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.