Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Speak Your Truth at Work

... skillfully—and you'll be free to be who you are

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“Have you ever sat silently in a frustrating meeting wishing you could say something to make it better? 

Or left a meeting with your boss thinking about all the things you should have said, but didn’t?” 

These communication challenges create environments that are painful in which to work, and hardly uplifting and productive (sigh).

It doesn’t have to be this way! Rather than feel helpless, here’s how you can take personal responsibility for changing the way you and your colleagues interact for the better. When you say it skillfully you’ll no longer be frustrated by not saying what needs to be said.

Here’s your opportunity to break the silence and learn how to be happier, healthier and more productive… at work and in life.

Kindly click here to view from TED.com, which helps with my view count 🙂 (couldn’t get the link to work here): https://www.ted.com/talks/molly_tschang_speaking_the_truth_at_work

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Created by Molly Tschang

Molly Tschang, Coaching Senior Management Teams to Win As One

Molly Tschang helps senior management build powerful chemistry to lead together and commit to each other’s success. She equips her clients' organizations with the practical skills to Win As One...which companies often never even try to do. Molly is the creator of “Say It Skillfully™,” a video series on LinkedIn and Thrive Global, and radio show that she hosts on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel to help people say what needs to be said. She is a member of Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches initiative and has held executive leadership positions at Cisco Systems and U.S. Filter, where she led the integration of over 80 acquisitions globally. Molly provides pro bono strategic advisory services to Community Solutions (homelessness) and Three Dot Dash® (youth mentoring) and regularly practices yoga, meditation and tennis.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Molly Tschang photographed by Irina Island Images
Community//

Disengaged at work? Afraid of Speaking Out? Executive Coach Molly Tschang Shares Compelling Solutions

by Star Williams
Community//

Meeting Fatigue???

by Molly Tschang
marrio31/ Getty Images
Community//

Tired of Miscommunications? Here’s Why They Happen (and How to Avoid Them)

by Patrick Ewers

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.