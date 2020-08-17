Sparking Confidence with Dating and Mindset Coach Valerie Adams

Social media and our fast-paced lives have made dating increasingly complicated. Finding the right person for us can be difficult especially if we aren’t in touch with our authentic selves.

Dating and Mindset Coach Valerie Adams has made it her life’s mission to help women gain confidence in dating and attract their dream partner. Read on to find out how she discovered her knack for dispensing great relationship advice, and how she transformed this into an entrepreneurial venture.

What inspired you to be an entrepreneur?

I always knew that I was meant for something more than just fitting inside a box. I spent seven years in corporate America as a recruiter; I started working promptly after receiving a degree in four years. Everything was going according to plan.

I loved giving advice to girlfriends: about life, about building their confidence. One of my gifts is to go deep with people fast. Heart-to-heart conversations would leave people saying, “Wow, you’re really good at this. I feel so inspired. I have you ever considered making a career out of this?” I discovered the online coaching industry and my heart immediately knew that I could do this too. I hired a coach and was able to leave my corporate job and go full-time in my business after six months of starting.

How are you making a positive difference in the world?

My vision is to impact as many single women so they can experience confidence and empowerment in the dating process and attract emotionally available men who are ready to treat them like a Queen and are looking for a commitment.

What has been the greatest positive impact you have seen your clients or customers face from working directly with you?

I’ve experienced my clients having visible shifts in their mindset and beliefs around what’s possible for them in dating. My clients get super clear on their standards, they aren’t afraid to communicate boundaries, they realize the value they bring and, best of all, they aren’t afraid to walk away from situations no longer serving them. Once a woman truly believes she deserves the best, she won’t accept anything less.

What does being a purpose-driven business mean to you?

It means that your WHY comes from seeing others change their life and experience more joy because of what you have to offer. It means creating a ripple effect that you will never see the end of.

How did you pivot your business during the pandemic?

Once COVID-19 hit, I quickly got to look at how the landscape of dating was changing. For days I messaged back and forth with women in my audience, put out polls on social media, and interviewed my clients to see what they were experiencing around dating. I firmly believe that no circumstance can prevent you from experiencing what you want; attracting love is no exception.

My content evolved to reflect what was possible amid the pandemic, and safety became number one in dating. I’m happy to say that I’ve had more clients at one time attract a committed relationship in the last three months than prior to the pandemic. One thing is crystal clear: single people are prioritizing finding genuine connection more than ever.

What are your top five tips to scale a business or use social media to attract new clients?

Make it about your audience, not you Constantly be polling and asking your audience questions about what they want support around. Come from a place of “How can I add value?” to my audience rather than “What can I get?” from my audience. Your audience is craving authenticity; they follow you because they are enrolled in you. Show them more of you. Behind the scenes is always entertaining Say the thing! Be vulnerable, polarizing, and know that your people will be better for you sharing it. Leaders are needed more than ever right now!

Where can people learn more?

Visit me on Instagram or my website.