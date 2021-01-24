SOUVLAKI: “Be humble”

…I think people should accept that everything changes, society progresses and nothing is forever just because “it’s always been like that”. For example, in my country, where conservativism is very popular, some people do not accept any kind of “diversity”, they claim they need to protect “our culture”. I still really don’t get when “our culture” is supposed to begin in our history.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Souvlaki, an Italian born electronica music producer and artist. He released an EP called Tracks and a few singles, inspired by artists such as Alessandro Cortini, Hvob, Slowdive, Clark, Aphex Twin. He’s now promoting the upcoming “Continued Survival” EP. Two singles, 7LUNGS and Isolation have just been released and show the EP’s great potential.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town called Montichiari nearby lake Garda in the north of Italy, I started playing music when I was 16 years old and I played in many different bands. Then about 5 years ago I started my solo project, Souvlaki.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Nothing special, my mother tried to introduce me to the music when I was a child, but she failed because I used to be very shy in the past. Then later in time a friend of mine asked me to join a rock band and I started playing guitar with him. That’s it, from that moment I’ve never stopped to express myself through music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve experienced many crazy situations, but the one I love the most happened three years ago. I was in Florence attending the second round of selections for a music contest and at some point, a guy approached me, and he literally told me: “I was at the first selection and I heard your music just after taking MDMA. I’ve never had such a deep trip as that night, can we take a pic together?”. My fan base is the best!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes, I was at my second gig and I broke a guitar string at the early beginning of the first song, I replaced it and then the same happened to the other guitarist. We were out of the right string and we had to continue the gig without one. Remember: always bring with you an extra string set for your guitar.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently I’m not writing new music but in the last months I’ve recorded my upcoming album “Continued Survival” and I’ve directed the video of my latest single “Isolation” with two friends of mine.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It has definitely an importance, but unfortunately I think that for many people the concept of diversity is taken into account just because discrimination towards some members of our society exists, not just because the existence of diversity itself. As for the movie and tv industry as well as for the other big companies, I don’t think the way they approach “diversity” would really change much in the actual society; they should put the concept of diversity in their management boards first, for example, and not just appeal to diversity in their products just to reach a broader audience.

In general, I think people should accept that everything changes, society progresses and nothing is forever just because “it’s always been like that”. For example, in my country, where conservativism is very popular, some people do not accept any kind of “diversity”, they claim they need to protect “our culture”. I still really don’t get when “our culture” is supposed to begin in our history.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Good question, I will go with the most ordinary ones: be yourself, prepare to try and try again, you will fail most of the time, the majority is not always right, be humble.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Quit Italy, now.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

All the people on this planet are in the same ecosystem and even if we are able to go the Moon we are subjected to the rules of nature. So, the only thing we can do is to evaluate every action we take with respect to the stability of the ecosystem. Without it, the humankind will vanish.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My cousin Simone helped me a lot with the production of all the Souvlaki songs, he’s a great musician and a great sound engineer. My girlfriend Monia because she is always bearing and pushing me and my family, parents and brothers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t panic!”, to me it means that in some way there always will be a way to achieve what you want.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

You can choose between Tool, Nine Inch Nails, Richard Stallman, Bjarne Stroustrup, David Fincher and Linus Torvalds.

How can our readers follow you online?

http://instagram.com/souvlakimusic/, https://souvlakimusic.bandcamp.com, https://open.spotify.com/artist/4xMM7fYc4RlPgDTqLUqc2O?si=0UWR8p5VQ0Gxf7Vip63nkw

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!