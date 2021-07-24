Sounds Of Spanish Memory, In The Watering Of Osun! Lazaro Ros

Water is the essence of life. In fact, it is the elixir of peace and holistic identity, when it comes to our journey on Earth. Such an element one of the Earthly elegant mixtures, which humanity has been gifted with. Nevertheless, too much of humanity has polluted so much of her presence. And yet, they continue to do it so naturally, without a care. Water is our healer and she is our art!

From time to time, you have those gifted singers, from Cuban landscapes, who remember the artistry of water. They remember it, long before it was used as a migration tool of enslavement. In fact, they remember when it was an awakening for their humanity. Memories go far. Furthermore, memory has a way of demonstrating just how water was used to illuminate one’s cultural identity, Mother Tongue, and others. Water has a way of awakening memory!

Staying in our presence for the island of Cuba, the shores of West Africa take their place. For water’s memory includes taking a mental memory into another place. There are beautiful treasures meant to be re-discovered and re-explored. That’s the very nature of memory; finding a sense, where one has belonged at one point in time.

In the Yoruba tradition of the spiritual divine, there is a symbol of water’s fruition and abundance. Her name is, Osun! Love and water are infinite through her world. For her blessings are many. There are tales of her leaving only for those, who did not appreciate her, to beg for her return. When water runs dry, one is pressed to accept its significance. Yet, why must one wait in its absence in order to appreciate it. It’s quite sad how human beings can be very fickle; demonstrating ingratitude for the very things they depend on. Nevertheless, there are always those, who are consistent in their praises of gratitude. After all, it demonstrates just how immersed a person is, with Heaven and Earth’s blessings.

For one Afro-Cuban son, there is a song, where a Spanish tonguess and praises to Osun come alive. That song moves through different rituals and expressions of water’s memory. It is entitled, “Canto a Osun.” In English, it is translated as, “I Sing To Osun.” For a man to sing to a feminine energy is indicative of his appreciation for that Being. The performance of the song demonstrates a keen understanding of the Afro–Cuban intertwinement, with the very element (and aura) of Osun. Through the voice of one legendary, Afro-Cuban singer, with the accompaniment of the chorus behind him, the memories continue to flow; like the watery waves of Cuban shores.

Lazaro Ros