SOUNDS OF HEALING- TODAY! Saturday, Dec. 19th – 8 PM CST (GMT – 6) Online

To the whole wide world that is lacking energy, numb, in pain, bone-tired, sickened or even sick and all in need of a hug and some renewal... or just about anything to feel human once again. We hear you! This is what we have to offer you to help put a conversation for healing into this world. Please join us tonight or tomorrow .. or wherever you are in this world. (The program will be live to all registrants for one week. You do have to register. https://soundsofhealing.gatc.org #AmplifySoundsOfHealing #GenesisAtTheCrossroads #SaffronCaravan #GenesisAcademySummerInstitute #YouthMusicians

Need Healing? How about some today??? The link will be live for one full week through Dec. 26th for all registrants – but you do have to register.

Sounds of Healing

    Wendy Sternberg

