Sounds of Healing – Now Extended through January 4th
What does it mean to embrace healing this holiday season despite everything feeling so broken? We invite you to experience Genesis at the Crossroads' Sounds of Healing program and encourage you to invite others too. The registration link is live until Jan. 4th - Register at https://soundsofhealing.gatc.org/ We kindly ask your friends, family and colleagues to register independently.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
