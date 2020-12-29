Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sounds of Healing – Now Extended through January 4th

What does it mean to embrace healing this holiday season despite everything feeling so broken? We invite you to experience Genesis at the Crossroads' Sounds of Healing program and encourage you to invite others too. The registration link is live until Jan. 4th - Register at https://soundsofhealing.gatc.org/ We kindly ask your friends, family and colleagues to register independently.

By

Register now through Jan. 4th at https://soundsofhealing.gatc.org/

    Wendy Sternberg

