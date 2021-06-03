Sounds Of Freedom-Quick Note Poetry: Daudi Kabaka #Kenya

One if by land. Two if by sea. A victory is final. Let us call for unity. The time has finally come, for all to arise. For freedom runs deep. It’s the message in our eyes. Harambee! Harambee! The sound radiates through time. From generation to generation, freedom is an endless vine!

Circling the hearts and minds, crossing bridges over time. Harambee, Beloveds! I’ve got freedom, on my kind! In the streets of Nairobi, Harambee! Through the church bells on Sunday, HARAMBEE! From the very morning you awake, remember it’s Harambee, that secures our fate! When the Sun falls asleep each and every day, remember it’s Harambee, setting the future of days!

Daudi Kabaka