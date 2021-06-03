Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sounds Of Freedom-Quick Note Poetry: Daudi Kabaka #Kenya

The Sound Of Freedom In DAUDI KABAKA'S "Harambee, Harambee!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
One if by land. Two if by sea. A victory is final. Let us call for unity. The time has finally come, for all to arise. For freedom runs deep. It’s the message in our eyes. Harambee! Harambee! The sound radiates through time. From generation to generation, freedom is an endless vine!

Circling the hearts and minds, crossing bridges over time. Harambee, Beloveds! I’ve got freedom, on my kind! In the streets of Nairobi, Harambee! Through the church bells on Sunday, HARAMBEE! From the very morning you awake, remember it’s Harambee, that secures our fate! When the Sun falls asleep each and every day, remember it’s Harambee, setting the future of days!

https://alchetron.com/Daudi-Kabaka
https://open.spotify.com/track/5N8A9OcyupLTzzxuUHIVGT

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

