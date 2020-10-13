Sound Sleep for Wellbeing

The busy schedules, tight deadlines, balancing time for work-life balance; we just get caught in this never-ending whirl. Meanwhile, we forget the importance of self-care. Sound self is also one of the vital elements of taking care of oneself.

Image Source: Burst

How many of you could relate to not having enough sleep?

We take sleep for granted, although considered as one of the major contributors to one’s overall health. People are not getting adequate hours of sleep. National Sleep Foundation recommends about 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night for the adults. However, the matter of getting enough sleep is questionable.

Based upon the Philips Global Sleep Survey (2019), conducted among 11,006 adults across 12 countries found that adults slept 6.8 hours per night on a weekday on average, followed by 7.8 hours per night on weekends.

Similarly, the same study reflected; the majority (62 %) of the adults responded to not having a good sleep. Sound sleep helps one’s heart vessels to rebuild and supports in maintaining the sugar level and blood pressure. Whereas, doing the opposite might possess an increased risk of having cardiovascular diseases.

Sleep deprivation has long term and short term health-related problems. The immediate consequences are increased responsivity to stress, mood swings, emotional distress, problem-related to cognitive functioning, and memory.

The long-term ones are obesity, cardiovascular disease, increased risk of type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and hypertension. Similarly, insufficient sleep may weaken the immune system resulting longer time to get recovered as well as prone to chronic illness. From the perspective of mental health and long-term memory; adequate sleep is highly essential.

Lifestyle factors such as stress, sleeping environment, school or work schedule, entertainment, and health condition are one of the top five factors considered as disrupting factors for sound sleep. It may sound apparent to consider, but the treatment for sleep deprivation is also to sleep more. Few hours of nap in the day might be helpful for chronic sleep deprivation.

Have you tried a lot of ways to help with your sleep?

Following the specific routines could be beneficial for solving the sleeping problems in the long-term.

Discrete your Bedroom as the Sleep Sanctuary

Reserve your bedroom only for sleeping and for restful activities such as reading and meditating

Have a relaxation routine involving body-calming exercises, mediation, breathing exercises which could help have a sound sleep

Avoid caffeine in the late afternoon, which increases the alertness causing the deterioration of the regular sleeping routine

Nap is considered a supplement for sleep loss. However, one should be aware that frequent naps in the afternoon might interfere the one’s ability to sleep during the night. So, sleep when it is only necessary

Guided audio recordings for sleeping might also be a beneficial technique for falling asleep quickly[9]

For chronic insomnia, consultation with the doctor is the best way to go through

Investing time in sleep will help to increase productivity, aids in improved cognitive development, improve one’s ability to making judgments, increase alertness. With improved sleeping habits, one can perform well both in their life and work.

So, will you be adopting these practices for your overall well-being?