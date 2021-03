Without her pair,

Sitting alone in a brown chair,

She embraces the loneliness in despair

No one to speak with,

And none to listen to her talks,

Though her family gives her basic needs,

She longs for the affection and love

Due to the old age,

Her feet have lost its strength

From morning till night

Her only companion is that chair

As the evening arrives,

And when the sun rays turn golden,

At that time, she feels a unique warmth

That moment alone gives her true relief and comfort