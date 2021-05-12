Soulful Legend Tuesday: Arthur Lee Conley #BlackAmericanHer/History360

It feels so good to dance to that, good music! So good! When you feel that good music, Baby, you can feel it in your Soul! Makes you want to get up and dance to the tune! Jivin’ and movin’ to the rhythm and the beat! My goodness it’s a plethora of emotions at once. Happiness surrounds you and encompasses you! The music is so serene that it moves others to join in with you. Now, that’s a real treasure, isn’t it? Furthermore, there are particular vibes when it comes to understand the legacies of those, who made dat’ good music, so good!

Looking into the her/history of Black American music and dance culture, we have those hits, which reminds us of who we are as a people, and why we sang the way we sung. Furthermore, there were certa in energies, back then, which demonstrates why we composed particular songs; those somgs, which greatly highlighted the Being, manners, and overall culture of our people. My, oh, my, how smooth it feels! Can you imagine the things faced by Black American people back then; and what they produced, in order to revitalize the very nature of our humanity? We truly “specialize in the wholly impossible,” as our foremothers would say.

And so you has those Soul singers, the 1950’s and 1960’s R&B vibes, who not only made their mark, but spoke the names of those, who set the foundation. That’s the beauty of artistry! When you are able to share the musical limelight with other talented Beings, as yourself, you find yourself in the midst of a great legacy!

So, what does good music do? Well, it revives your Spirit! It permits you to immerse in the creative sector of humanity. Good music permits you to re-examine your culture, and where you come from. Who are your people? For Black Americans, our legacy is that of re-birth, re-creativity, and moving into the wonders of Universal blackness, as a source of self-preservation. And, oh, what a wealth of wonders, we used in order to preserve our very Being and existence! Throughout generations, and decades, of time our music has been our her/history book. Each and every day, through the course of every year, more pages (and chapters) are added!

Good music permits us the reason for why we were born! Every day we are reminded for why we are given the Crearor’s grace for waking up each and every morning! For why Heaven has smiled down on us; giving us another chance to carry out our life’s purpose! It’s a wonderful celebration.

On another note, when you share the stage (and the fame) with other musical greats, you are giving honor and praise to the Creator. For in this union, you understand that it is bigger than the ego; or in liking to hear the sound of your own voice. It’s bigger than the fame, accolades, and praise that you are receiving from the crowd. It’s about the music and the celebration of Heaven’s creation. Giving honor to the Creator for what has been done with the gifts of Divine bleseing! That’s what it’s about. And so, when it comes to one legendary voice and sound, we were blessed to have been given the meaning of a musical paradise, for a legendary celebration.

Arthur Lee Conley