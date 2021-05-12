Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Soulful Legend Tuesday: Arthur Lee Conley #BlackAmericanHer/History360

How The Performance Of "Sweet, Soul Music," By ARTHUR LEE CONLEY, Reminds Us Of The Importance Of Celebrating Those, Whom Came Before, and Their Connection With Present Artistry!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It feels so good to dance to that, good music! So good! When you feel that good music, Baby, you can feel it in your Soul! Makes you want to get up and dance to the tune! Jivin’ and movin’ to the rhythm and the beat! My goodness it’s a plethora of emotions at once. Happiness surrounds you and encompasses you! The music is so serene that it moves others to join in with you. Now, that’s a real treasure, isn’t it? Furthermore, there are particular vibes when it comes to understand the legacies of those, who made dat’ good music, so good!

Looking into the her/history of Black American music and dance culture, we have those hits, which reminds us of who we are as a people, and why we sang the way we sung. Furthermore, there were certa in energies, back then, which demonstrates why we composed particular songs; those somgs, which greatly highlighted the Being, manners, and overall culture of our people. My, oh, my, how smooth it feels! Can you imagine the things faced by Black American people back then; and what they produced, in order to revitalize the very nature of our humanity? We truly “specialize in the wholly impossible,” as our foremothers would say.

And so you has those Soul singers, the 1950’s and 1960’s R&B vibes, who not only made their mark, but spoke the names of those, who set the foundation. That’s the beauty of artistry! When you are able to share the musical limelight with other talented Beings, as yourself, you find yourself in the midst of a great legacy!

So, what does good music do? Well, it revives your Spirit! It permits you to immerse in the creative sector of humanity. Good music permits you to re-examine your culture, and where you come from. Who are your people? For Black Americans, our legacy is that of re-birth, re-creativity, and moving into the wonders of Universal blackness, as a source of self-preservation. And, oh, what a wealth of wonders, we used in order to preserve our very Being and existence! Throughout generations, and decades, of time our music has been our her/history book. Each and every day, through the course of every year, more pages (and chapters) are added!

Good music permits us the reason for why we were born! Every day we are reminded for why we are given the Crearor’s grace for waking up each and every morning! For why Heaven has smiled down on us; giving us another chance to carry out our life’s purpose! It’s a wonderful celebration.

On another note, when you share the stage (and the fame) with other musical greats, you are giving honor and praise to the Creator. For in this union, you understand that it is bigger than the ego; or in liking to hear the sound of your own voice. It’s bigger than the fame, accolades, and praise that you are receiving from the crowd. It’s about the music and the celebration of Heaven’s creation. Giving honor to the Creator for what has been done with the gifts of Divine bleseing! That’s what it’s about. And so, when it comes to one legendary voice and sound, we were blessed to have been given the meaning of a musical paradise, for a legendary celebration.

Arthur Lee Conley

http://www.soulwalking.co.uk/Arthur%20Conley.html
https://fromthevaults-boppinbob.blogspot.com/2013/01/arthur-conley-born-4-january-1946.html
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=grE0lwTsSPg
https://open.spotify.com/track/6VZqBcAjkpcTTSEKYCJxQH

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Fong Fei-Fei: Thursday Meditation and Reflection!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Makossa’s Soul and MANU DIBANGO’S Performance With A Peculiar Sound!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Bessie Jones’ Old Time Sound, For A Now Time, Tune! #BlackAmericanHer/History 360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.