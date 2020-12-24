Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Soul-Hearted Living – Igniting Your Original Wisdom

Today, before my first client, I found myself crying tears of joy as I watched the trailer for the new Pixar Disney™ Movie called Soul. I cried all my make-up off and really had to collect myself before my 8:30AM coaching session. My work in the world is helping people realize that they are so […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Soul Hearted Living - Igniting Your Original Wisdom
Soul Hearted Living - Igniting Your Original Wisdom

Today, before my first client, I found myself crying tears of joy as I watched the trailer for the new Pixar Disney™ Movie called Soul. I cried all my make-up off and really had to collect myself before my 8:30AM coaching session.

My work in the world is helping people realize that they are so much more than what they realize. That they are a Soul – a Spiritual Being – on an epic human adventure. In the coaching work I do with my clients I assist people in getting more present to and in touch with this incredibly beautiful and powerful aspect of their Soul.

The fact that Pixar™ has now created a movie about what it means to have a Soul and how to live a rich, juicy life by connecting more fully with your Soul is so damn exciting to me that it makes my head and heart burst open and my Soul is rejoicing in what a spectacular gift this is!

The other reason this is crazy fun for me is my new book Original Wisdom; Harness the Power of the Authentic You is about how we adults do this. It’s about recognizing that you are a Soul on an epic human adventure and when you embrace that idea, and learn how to live with more of your Soul, you can live on purpose. I would go so far as to say you are finding your purpose. My book Original Wisdom shows you how. How to recognize your Soul. How to integrate your Soul. How to live on purpose from your Soul.

Your Soul is made of the energy of Love.

When you can bring in and access more of that Love, your life gets more fun. It becomes more meaningful and you feel like you are making a difference in your world and the world of others.

Soul-Hearted Living is about recognizing that you are both a Soul and a Human. And when these two parts of you are in harmony – then you really love your life.

Life becomes so much more joyful, you feel more balanced and healthy and experience the exhilaration of being alive. I can assure you this is why you came!

If this resonates with you too and you would like to incorporate more of your Soul into your day-to-day life, join me in Igniting Your Light Membership – where we explore Soul-Hearted Living. Each month we explore a high human quality – in other words – a quality of the Soul. We look at how this quality shows up in our life experience and how we can invite more of it into our day to day living.

The high human qualities (Soul Qualities) we will explore include: Acceptance, Creative Power, Trust, Compassion, Imagination, Wisdom, Remembering, Grace, Peace, Harmlessness, Neutrality and Gifts You Give. Each month we come together in a Soul Gathering where we explore and share in a safe, non-judgmental space. Your Soul is the reason you are here in this human body. Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could understand its motives and how your Soul has the Original Wisdom to direct your life in beautiful and miraculous ways?

Donna Bond, M.A., Igniter of Light | Catalyst for Personal Transformation | Spiritual Life and Business Coach at Consciousness Rising, Inc

A catalyst for personal transformation, professional life and business coach, spiritual advisor and inspirational speaker, Donna Bond’s work centers on serving individual transformation of consciousness. Empowering women to live into the full potential of their lives, from the inside out Donna is the author of Original Wisdom: Harnessing the Power of the Authentic You. Donna offers inspiring workshops and transformative in-depth coaching programs to assist clients across the globe achieve new heights of meaningful success, personal fulfillment and Spiritual aliveness using the principles and practices of Spiritual Psychology.

Donna Bond, M.A. is a graduate of the University of Santa Monica where she earned her master’s degree in Spiritual Psychology with an emphasis in Consciousness, Health and Healing.

She is a contributor to various publications such as Thrive Global, The Huffington Post, Radiance and San Clemente Lifestyle Magazines.

With 28 years as a hospitality business executive Donna served as VP of Sales & Marketing with Sunstone Hotels. In 2013 after the 3rd consecutive year winning the Western Regional Marketing Achievement Award with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, divine guidance helped her see that she wanted her energy, time and ultimately her life, to have deeper meaning and fulfillment for herself and those around her.

In 2014 she decided to dedicate the rest of her time on the planet to a purpose-driven business with the intention of raising the vibration on the planet through individual transformation of consciousness.

Since 2009, Donna has been the visioning force behind award winning oil painter Paul Bond, helping him realize his dreams creating a richer, more fulfilling life.

As a life long Spiritual seeker unfolding into her own self-discovery, Donna lives an empowered existence on her personal and professional path of Spiritual evolution. Her intention is to assist others in leading a more open, authentic, loving and fulfilled life supporting her Soul’s mission of raising the vibration on the planet. Visit www.donnabond.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Female Disruptors: Natalie Viglione is shaking up how we feel about being uncomfortable

by Akemi Sue Fisher
mpower the Authentic You with Donna Bond
Community//

What Does it Mean to Feel Authentically Empowered?

by Donna Bond, M.A.
Community//

﻿Joie De Vivre: Living With A Ravenous Thirst For Life: “We forget that we are souls.” With Bracha Goetz and Dr. Marina Kostina

by Dr. Marina Kostina

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.