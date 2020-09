So tell me where you have been?

I searched for so long

I searched lost in the darkness

I searched to the brinks of shadow

Soul searching

Through death you chose life

Through life you choose love

Soul searching

So tell me where you have been?

Melting the fear away

Releasing the weight from your wings

Rising from the ashes of a former self

Soul searching

So tell me where you begin?

A phoenix headed towards the sun.

Finding myself in the perfect time

Soul in flight

Katherine Tran