Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sorry folks, Professional Relationships Cannot Be Automated

The post "Sorry folks, Professional Relationships Cannot Be Automated" first appeared on audranuru.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In this fast-growing digital age, automation is everywhere. From ordering pizza to checking-in for a flight, automation has certainly improved our lives by making them more efficient. In the workplace, automation increases productivity, expedites growth, and can improve working environments as well as employee retention. Despite these advantages, automation falls short of the most important pillar of any successful business: building relationships.

Automation Isn’t Empathetic

First, relationships require empathy. Beyond merely identifying the feelings of others, empathy means seeing the situation through their eyes—by placing yourself in their shoes and viewing the world through their vantage point. It requires understanding why someone may hold a specific perspective and responding to their needs based on that understanding. Simply put: automation isn’t empathetic. Professional relationships require empathy to grow. Whether it be responding to a customer complaint, listening to a colleague, or leading a new campaign, empathy is required to reach people and inspire productivity.

Automation Isn’t Flexible 

Second, relationships require flexibility. Given that people react differently and have diverse needs which are often context contingent, the ability to adapt to change is critical in fomenting professional relationships. Flexibility is a skill that allows for discernment in addressing nuanced and dynamic needs as they arise. Automation, therefore, is ineffective in building relationships because it is not equipped with proactive skills of flexibility. 

Automation Isn’t Gracious and Can’t Express Humility

Finally, prosperous relationships are rooted in gratitude and humility. Humility involves embracing an other-centered orientation. It is a process of accepting differences so that a willingness to learn from one another can take place. Likewise, adopting a gracious mindset involves consciously endeavoring to interpret others’ intentions respectfully when the benefits outweigh the risks. Both humility and a gracious mindset serve as effective resolution tools that automation is incapable of drawing upon, therefore missing opportunities to strengthen professional relationships.

    Dr. Audra Nuru, Endowed Chair of Social Sciences, Associate Professor, & Communication Strategist

    Dr. Audra Nuru is the Endowed Chair of Social Sciences and an Associate Professor jointly appointed in the Department of Communication Studies and Family Studies at the University of St. Thomas. Given that the measure of success can be directly traced to the strength of one’s relationships, Dr. Nuru uses her research to advance communication practices that help individuals, communities, and organizations thrive. Learn more about Audra Nuru by visiting her website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    3 Marketing Automation Essentials: Doing More With Less
    Community//

    3 Marketing Automation Essentials: Doing More With Less

    by D'Vaughn Bell
    Community//

    Is Machine Learning A Complete Replacement For Human Resources?

    by Chirag Thumar
    Benjamin Torode/Getty Images
    Community//

    Empathy Is An Often Misunderstood Value — Here’s Why

    by Jessica Hicks

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.