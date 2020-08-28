Sophie Oliver: “Take time out to pamper yourself ”

Take time out to pamper yourself — the art of self-care is very important in helping us to feel beautiful. Practicing gratitude; a mind without gratitude can more easily feel down about ourselves or situations, when we feel grateful for what we have it helps to make us feel more positive and that in turn helps with feeling beautiful.

I had the pleasure of interviewing makeup artist, Sophie Oliver.

Sophie founded Baie Botanique 5 years ago. With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, Oliver combined her expertise with a strong passion for health and well being. From this, Baie Botanique was founded with the soul aim of providing a long-lasting difference to people’s skin, purely through natural ingredients and nutrition — a glowing, flawless and radiant complexion achieved without any make-up.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been surrounded by the beauty industry since I was 5 years old. My father worked as a National Sales Director for a few large beauty brands which is what ultimately gave me my first taste of the beauty industry. From the shows, hair, make-up, etc, I was fascinated. At seventeen, I trained as an aesthetician and from there progressed into the role as a makeup artist, which I did for over 20 years.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A big struggle I consistently have is ensuring the products are created to meet all of my criteria and made to my exact standard. I am a really fussy person! The back and forth sometimes goes over thirty different revisions before it meets the correct texture, efficiency and more. The real challenge is to get beautiful textures and that luxurious skin-feel without the use of synthetic silicones and plasticizers, particularly because I’m trying to achieve something that isn’t so easy.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success?

I think the tipping point for me was when I started to expand my team.

Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Taking on new colleagues and team members just meant that we were able to get more projects off the ground and a lot quicker. I also began to start delegating a lot more, which allowed me to focus on the real nuggets that help grow the business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My stepdad is a very organised person in the area of finance, and he harped on at me quite a lot about how I should be running my business. I’m not a natural born manager and I’ll be the first to admit it’s not one of my strengths. I’m really more suited to the creative side. He gave me a lot of tough love on how things should be and of course some of it rubbed off, so I am very grateful to him.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Our main goal is to achieve creating a product that truly fills all needs and desires of the customer who loves luxury synthetic skincare. With our products, they feel the complete efficiency, skin feel, user experience and enjoy a luxe packaging look without the use of synthetic ingredients — we use more eco materials, all being at a lower price point so we aren’t harming the Earth. The idea behind our tactic is to bring people closer to nature, along with a natural living and ultimately a healthier lifestyle that’s all together, kinder to the planet.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

I love that indie beauty is so well received I love the breakthroughs in green chemistry and how they are making it possible to achieve our goal of luxury natural skincare 3. I love how it’s so much easier to reach your customers through Social media etc

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1- Testing on animals being required still in China

2- The damage being caused by cosmetic packaging

3- Animals being harmed in the production of animal by products

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Take time out to pamper yourself — the art of self-care is very important in helping us to feel beautiful. Practicing gratitude; a mind without gratitude can more easily feel down about ourselves or situations, when we feel grateful for what we have it helps to make us feel more positive and that in turn helps with feeling beautiful.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1 — You need to understand your customer’s fears and desires

2 — Give outstanding customer service

3 — Constantly work on improving your offering

4 — You need to not take any knockbacks to heart

5 — Be transparent and honest in your approach

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement it would be around health and wellbeing, helping people to learn to care for themselves and their bodies through nutrition and natural remedies.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If it ain’t broke then don’t fix it,” I am a self-confessed perfectionist and I have had to learn to focus my energy where it is needed and not on things that are doing ok as they are.

How can our readers follow you online?

By signing up to the Baie Club on www.baiebotanique.com @baiebotanique on IG and on FB