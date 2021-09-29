Sophie Darsy of Ryan & Sophie Sailing: “Journal the journey”

Journal the journey — Write down your goals, the reasons why you are doing what you are doing, and the progress that you are making. Don’t skip anything: the hardships, the milestones, and the setbacks alike.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sophie Darsy, speaking about the experiences of her and partner Ryan Ellison.

Ryan and Sophie are a couple in their mid-thirties who quit their start-up jobs in 2017 after nearly 10 years of careers which left them dissatisfied. They departed from their home port of Stockholm, Sweden in 2018 to pursue a life of adventures at sea, sailing around the world in a 40-foot sailboat. They have sailed 13,000 nautical miles from Sweden to the Mediterranean, and twice across the Atlantic. They both work full-time, Ryan as the chairman of the board of a lithium battery company, and Sophie as a content creator for their YouTube channel. As of Fall 2021, their boat is in the Azores and Ryan and Sophie are getting ready for a third Atlantic crossing that will take them from the Canary Islands to the South of the Caribbean Sea.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

Early in 2015, a few weeks after a gnarly breakup, I found myself browsing Tinder and somehow ended up on a date with a guy whose Tinder photo was of him in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume.

If someone had told me back then that I would end up sailing the world with that person, I would have laughed. But it happened, and this is how.

Ryan and I met at a pub on a weeknight and quickly connected over our experiences as expats in Sweden (Ryan is American, I am French), our taste for endurance sports, adventures, and questionable humor.

At that time, we were both training for Stockholm’s marathon, and Ryan was preparing a mountain climbing expedition to Cho Oyu, an 8,000m summit in Nepal.

Unfortunately, a few weeks after we met, during a trip back to Iowa and while on a run, Ryan had an unlucky encounter with a Canadian goose that sent him straight to the ER with a badly dislocated shoulder and broken socket bone.

Ryan quickly learned that not only would he not be able to run the Stockholm Marathon, all his mountain climbing plans would also be on hold until he’d recovered.

Amid Ryan’s grieving for his plans, he stumbled upon an article that talked about a couple around our age who sold everything they owned to buy a sailboat and travel the world.

At that time, Ryan and I had been working corporate jobs at different startups for several years. While our salaries allowed us to live comfortably, our days at the office would leave us dissatisfied and emotionally empty.

So just three months after we met, we decided that sailing as a lifestyle sounded like a fun idea to pursue.

We flew to Gibraltar a few months later to attend a two-week sailing course that took us along the South coast of Spain and Morocco. We fell in love with sailing and the concept of traveling by sea.

With only the few pieces of knowledge we had acquired during our sailing course, we bought our sailboat, Polar Seal, only a few weeks later, in March 2016.

It took us awhile before we completed all the phases of the plan that would eventually lead to our escape to sea, but we finally left a little over two years after buying our boat.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In 2018, I started a YouTube channel to document the stories of our adventures at sea. In the beginning I simply wanted to keep our friends and families informed of what was happening to us, but a small community of like-minded people quickly formed around our videos, and it eventually became my full-time job.

Our channel grew as we grew as sailors and, this year, we have been tackling an Atlantic circuit that will take us twice across the Atlantic Ocean. We left Bonaire in May 2021, sailed 1,200 nautical miles through the Bermuda triangle, and another 2,200 nautical miles from Bermuda to the Azores.

Our next passages will take us from the Azores to Madeira and the Canary Islands, where we will stage for our crossing of the Atlantic back to the Caribbean via Cape Verde for a grand total of 8,000 nautical miles in less than a year. This will be by far our biggest sailing season.

Considering we knew nothing about sailing just five years ago, a double Atlantic crossing in less than a year is a lot!

I am currently working on editing the videos of our crossing between Bonaire and the Azores through Bermuda, and our hope with this is to inspire others to follow their dreams, no matter how wild and crazy they may sound.

I am also currently working on a short cookbook of the recipes that I cook when we are longer passages or cross oceans, as cooking is very different on a boat than in a traditional kitchen!

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

There is a misconception that living on a boat is a permanent vacation. That we spend our days laying under the sun in a hammock, on the foredeck of our boat, anchored in crystal clear blue water by a paradisiac island, a book in one hand and a cocktail in the other, and this image of our lifestyle is often perpetuated on YouTube.

On our YouTube channel, we have chosen to sacrifice a few views and subscribers in favor of portraying our lifestyle honestly. We do not hesitate to show moments of stress, fatigue, everything that goes into making our boat function, and the strain that this life sometimes puts on our relationship.

We have chosen to break some taboos, and openly discuss how boat life can impact one’s mental health and our relationship, even though we are seemingly living the dream, because we believe that we can all benefit from being open about our struggles.

We have faced criticism from a lot of viewers who believe that we are simply not cut for the life that we chose, which shows how little the realities of living, working, and traveling on a sailboat are portrayed!

When we are lucky, we get to lay under the sun in a hammock with a cocktail in our hand, and we enjoy sharing those moments with our viewers, but we also want to show how much work it is to get to this point.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

When I first told my friends that Ryan and I, the guy that I’d met on Tinder just three months prior, were looking into learning how to sail, buy a sailboat, and quit our jobs to go travel the world full-time, I was met with a lot of skepticism and quite a few laughs.

I was never an “outdoorsy” person. I had never owned any type of “outdoors” clothing, and I really disliked not being comfortable. I had never been on a sailboat, and no one around me believed that I could give up my high-paying job, my shopping addiction, and the long hours I liked to spend in the bathroom getting dolled up in the morning.

I was sitting at brunch with my group of girlfriends when I first told them about our idea, and the reactions were not all encouraging. “I want to see you live on boat!” said a good friend sarcastically the first time I told her.

“You are not going to go cross the Atlantic on a sailboat, that’s super dangerous, you’re crazy!” said another.

Very few people took us seriously, all the way to our send-off party, where only a handful of our friends showed up, of the more than eighty we had invited.

It made me sad, of course, but I knew I wanted to pursue the idea, and Ryan and I worked hard to make our dream happen.

At the end of the day, even if it comes from a place of love and with the best intentions, people project their own limitations on others.

No one can tell you what you can or cannot do in life, and you should certainly not let yourself be discouraged by people who do not believe in your project.

The worst thing that can happen is that things don’t work out and you need to adjust your plans, so don’t take the negative comments too seriously, believe in what you do, and go for it!

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

It has been a few years since those interactions with my friends and here we are! While most of our friends followed a more traditional path and have now built families and bought homes in the suburbs (and there is nothing wrong with that!) we are living our dream, living, working on our sailboat while traveling the world.

We have sailed over 13,000 nautical miles, visited 14 countries, over 20 islands and many, many more cities, harbors, and anchorages. We have crossed the Atlantic twice and are getting ready for a third crossing.

My friend’s sarcastic comment “I want to see you live on a sailboat” actually inspired me to make videos and create our YouTube channel, and they now really enjoy watching the stories of our adventures — we are still great friends.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We wouldn’t be where we are today without the people who taught us how to sail and shared with us everything they know about traveling the world on a sailboat.

Our sailing instructors, Chris and Mandy (who have since retired) were cruisers themselves, and after traveling the world onboard their boat for many years, finally settled in Gibraltar and started a sailing school that earned glowing reviews.

At the time, we had never even been on a sailboat before, and Chris not only taught us how to sail, but also what to look for in the boat that we would buy, how to find information on the places we would visit, how to clear in and clear out of countries, and a lot of sailing etiquette that wouldn’t normally come with a standard sailing course.

We got to spend two incredible weeks learning how to handle a boat around the Strait of Gibraltar (one of the busiest corners of the world in terms of boat traffic!), the Southern coast of Spain and even Morocco.

The whole experience made us fall in love with sailing and cruising, and to this day, we still hear Chris’ voice when we prepare the boat, come in and out of port, and in a lot of other situations.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

When Ryan was in the military learning to fly fighter jets (F16), he learned that his internal ear couldn’t adjust to the pressure. As a result, he received a medical discharge and had to leave his dream of flying jets.

At 20, he returned to Des Moines to live with his parents, where he started to apply for jobs. He worked for a grand total of six weeks as a loan officer at a bank before being let go of, so he tried applying to become a store clerk at a sports good store.

The sport store thought that he was a little too qualified to be a clerk, so they asked him to apply for a managerial position, which required him to take a logics test. The test included a lot of writing, and Ryan, who is very dyslexic, was never called back for an interview.

It took Ryan a long time before he was finally able to find a job, as an aviation consultant. That aviation consultancy career eventually took him to Stockholm, Sweden, where we met.

Had he gotten the job as a store clerk or store manager, we would probably not be where we are today.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

1: Know to distance yourself from naysaying, because it has very little to do with you.

Lesson number one is that EVERYONE will project their own limitations or negativity onto you when presented with an idea that doesn’t fit their idea of normalcy.

My friends didn’t believe that the girly-girl I am could cope with living on a boat because I did not fit their idea of a stereotypical sailor.

But I’ve shown everyone that you can be a competent sailor AND wear mascara. Why couldn’t you?

2: Journal the journey

Write down your goals, the reasons why you are doing what you are doing, and the progress that you are making. Don’t skip anything: the hardships, the milestones, and the setbacks alike.

When we were at the very beginning of our sailing adventures, I started a blog (now our website!) and journaled of my dreams, expectations, milestones… When naysaying would make me doubt myself, I would go back to our blog and read my old entries.

Having a place where everything is written helps me reconnect with the reason why I do what I do when I start doubting and helps keep track of the progress we’ve made, which has proven invaluable!

3: Don’t give up when it’s hard!

It took Ryan and me a year between the original idea and actually buying our boat. It took us an additional two years to build solid sailing experience before leaving the dock, and two more years before we felt completely comfortable living on board.

There were a lot of hardships on the way, bad maneuvers that damaged parts of the boat, much more money spent than we ever wanted, fatigue, stress, and moments we simply felt like giving up.

After our very first season of sailing our own boat, we needed to move her to a new marina where she was going to spend the winter in a hangar. But we only had one day to transport her to her new spot, and it was very windy. Her new spot was at the very end of a narrow dock, and the wind pushed us against some small boats whose propellers were up. Our boat got stuck on those propellers as we tried to turn her into her slip.

The entire side of the hull was warped, and less than three months after owning our boat, we had to make our first insurance claim. At that moment, we felt absolutely incompetent and were ready to give up.

But we were happy to see her again after six months of winter, and as we developed our skills, we felt more and more confident in our ability to handle her.

Think of all the things we would have missed had we given up that day!

4: Find your people

So no one around you understands what you are trying to achieve? Find the people who do!!! This is very easy in the age of the internet and social media, where you are just a few clicks away from communities of like-minded people.

There, no one will think that what you are doing is crazy, and you should find enough encouragement to counterbalance all the naysaying.

We very quickly found our way to cruisers forums and Facebook groups such as the Beneteau Owners group (for people who own the same make of boat we do) or Women Who Sail, and it was very motivating.

5: Ask for help

One of my biggest regrets is to not have asked for help more often. These days, we receive a lot of emails and messages from people who want our help or advice, and we do our best to answer each one, as we know how precious this can be!

We did not do this nearly as much as we should have when we got started in boating, and it left us feeling isolated for the first year.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

“The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. Because the brick walls are there to stop the people who don’t want it badly enough. They’re there to stop the other people.”

— Randy Pausch, The Last Lecture

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would want everyone to challenge the way they live their life at the moment. Are you working to live a good life, or are you living for your work? How much of your time goes to maintaining your job, as opposed to your job sustaining a lifestyle that you chose?

Imagine what your dream life looks like, what are small but concrete steps that you can take already now to put yourself on the path towards that lifestyle?

It all takes time, but with a vision and some work, nothing is impossible!

Can our readers follow you on social media?

Absolutely! Our channels are:

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!