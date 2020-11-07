Sophie Bowman: “Let’s find a way to eliminate the negative trolls currently polluting social media with their toxic comments designed to provoke people and spread hate”

I would eliminate the negative trolls currently polluting social media with their toxic comments designed to provoke people and spread hate. In addition to that, I want to (and will) create a global online community of business owners who support each other, trade from one another, and can find all of the resources and tools they need to create and maintain a thriving business.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sophie Bowman. Sophie is a multi-award-winning social media influencer. She is also known as that Brit who launched an online business a decade ago so she could travel the world and work from home in her pants.

Sophie’s recent awards include 2 MarCom awards for the ‘Best Influencer for Local Businesses’ and a Stevie Award for PR & Marketing Person of the Year from the American Business Awards.

A serial entrepreneur, Sophie founded Brand Branding PR LLC and co-founded the BusinessOwnerSociety.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Sophie! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

While working as a Special Needs Teacher in London, I started an online side hustle offering branding, social media and marketing services to startups and established brands all over the world. I had an early mid-life crisis when I found myself turning thirty, engaged, and never having lived abroad — I was craving an adventure. Two months later, I’d locked down a few PR & social media clients on a fixed monthly retainer and had relocated to Marrakech. The side hustle took off, allowing me to live in Australia for a while, before relocating to Miami 4 years ago. I’ve never turned down an opportunity that interests me, even if I had no idea what I was doing; you figure it out as you go along. This Richard Branson-esque mindset has led me to work with some major celebrities, including Jamie Foxx, John Legend and Kanye West, and being part of the team behind some major social media campaigns including the release of DJ Khaled’s album, ‘Father of Asahd’ and assisting Fat Joe’s Hurricane Relief project for Puerto Rico.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At school, we were expected to dress, behave, and speak a certain way. The same expectations are often applied to the corporate business world, win my view, is outdated and blah. Starting a business can be overwhelming and incredibly isolating, because no one wants to risk tarnishing their professional personal or business image by admitting they don’t yet know it all, aren’t yet banking millions in revenue., and are trying to do it all alone. Social media has become highly volatile during quarantine, where everything can and likely will be used negatively against you. So, myself and my business partner, Jackie Nepola, created an online group where business owners join anonymously and have the anonymity to ask questions they otherwise daren’t in fear of judgement or getting lynched by the keyboard warrior citizens of social media.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My uncle, Alasdair Bowman, a former accountant, has always given me solid advice and support since I started my first business when I was 22 yrs. Old and had no idea what I was doing. My older brother, Nicholas Bowman, is also one of the first people I call when I need business advice, because he’s so insanely knowledgeable about all things in life, but especially about business and private wealth management. I got the creative gene, so these Bowman men keep me in check on my often eccentric, entrepreneurial ideas. Example: ‘Hey, do you think I should headline this NYE event in Miami and drive a supercar onto a crowded dancefloor?’ Nick ‘No, you can’t drive very well, and you’ll likely crash it.’ I went ahead with the event anyway and did in fact crash the car (a little bit). Solid advice, as always.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Podcasts are the new social media. I listen to, and feature on, a lot of podcasts, but I especially love listening to Amy Porterfield, Media Maven by Christine Nicholson, and Heather Parody’s Unconventional Leaders podcast.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would eliminate the negative trolls currently polluting social media with their toxic comments designed to provoke people and spread hate. In addition to that, I want to (and will) create a global online community of business owners who support each other, trade from one another, and can find all of the resources and tools they need to create and maintain a thriving business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have two because I can’t follow instructions:

“Short cuts make long delays.” — We’ve all tried to cut corners when launching a new business, and it always costs us in the end. I learned the hard way that you have to hire the right people who possess the gifts you don’t in the beginning to save time and money.

“Help someone, you earn a friend. Help someone too much, you make an enemy.” — My business partner and I are avid believers in helping others. We reap the benefits of the feel-good factor, and when said connections reciprocate. However, you have to know when to stop helping those who take advantage of your good nature and offer nothing in return.

How can our readers follow you online?

Join our community of business owners by dropping your email here.

Apply to join our Secret Business Owner Society group where anything goes by dropping your email here.

Instagram: @sophiecbowman

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!