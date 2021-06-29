Sophia “SJ” Thomas: “Practice, practice, practice”

I think disrupting the industry as a female is a positive thing. Girls can be anything they dream to be. For example, as a girl, I hear that boys should only be chefs. I disagree. Girls can be chefs and they can be particularly good at it. I am going to own my own chain of restaurants one day.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sophia “SJ” Thomas, a tween chef.

Sophia “SJ” Thomas is an 11-year-old Entrepreneur. She is the owner of SJ Savory Kitchen, where she shares tips and recipes to both adults and children on gourmet cooking. She also has her own product line, SJ Cookware, a stylish 4-piece chef uniform set for both adults and kids. She gives a portion of her proceeds to a non-profit that helps feed hungry children. Sophia has been featured on morning shows to include ABC and Fox. She has also been on the cover of several magazines and has had interviews on Spotify and iTunes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this career path?

Thank you so much for having me here today. I started my interest in cooking when I was three years old. I was watching my mom make a 5-cheese macaroni and I asked her could I help her. That is what started me on this road! Next, I started helping my father and grandfather. I like to see the smiles on people’s faces when I cook for them. I am going to be a master chef.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you are doing that’s disruptive?

My work is disruptive because I am a girl tween chef. There are not many girls who are doing what I am doing. I see some female adults such as Chef Carla Hall and Rachel Ray and I follow them on social media.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A funny story happened when I started baking beignets. I was using flour and the bag broke. I had flour all over the kitchen! The lesson I learned is to measure out all your ingredients first, near the sink!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My three mentors that have helped me cook are my mother, my father, and my grandfather. I learned a special technique from each one of them. I learned how to make sides from my mother.

I learned how to season meat and make sauces from my father, and I learned how to chop food from my grandfather.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think disrupting the industry as a female is a positive thing. Girls can be anything they dream to be. For example, as a girl, I hear that boys should only be chefs. I disagree. Girls can be chefs and they can be particularly good at it. I am going to own my own chain of restaurants one day.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The three best words of advice I have gotten is 1) Always do my best. 2) Practice, practice, practice. 3) If I have a problem, always come up with three solutions.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

My next steps in my cooking journey are to publish a recipe book geared towards kids my age and I am going to add new products to my cookware line.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be for people to help kids who are hungry. Not all kids have the opportunity to eat lunch or dinner. So, I would want restaurant owners to start programs that can give lunches to kids who are in need. Right now, I give a portion of my proceeds to a non-profit called No Kid Hungry.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite cooking quote is “Cooking for love provides food for the soul.” That quote makes me excited when I cook for my family and friends.

How can our readers follow you online?

People can follow me on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram @sophiajthomas. They can buy my products at www.aoagwllc.com/sjcookware.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!