Sophia “SJ” Thomas: “It feels good knowing I am making an impact, whether its big or small”

Sophia “SJ” Thomas is an 12-year old Entrepreneur and Philanthropist.

Sophia “SJ” Thomas is the owner of SJ Savory Kitchen, a company that focuses on providing fun cooking recipes and products to the community. She shares her cooking journey by giving tips and recipes to both adults and children. She has received compliments on her food from celebrity chefs such as: Rachel Ray, Carla Hall, and Sugar Chef! She has even received praise from Oscar winner, Octavia Spencer!

Sophia “SJ Thomas” is also the owner of SJ Cookware, a product line for those who like stylish items in their kitchen. Her first line of products is a chef clothing set that includes: A chef’s apron, chef’s hat, a pot holder and a oven glove. It comes in both kid and adult sizes because it was important to SJ to make sure families looked stylish, while cooking together.

Sophia “SJ” Thomas has been awarded in the community for her leadership achievements. She was awarded the National “Girl of Merit” 2019 award. She also continues to give back to the community. Her parents are military Veterans so she makes it a point to work with Veteran non-profits to send care-packages to military overseas. She also gives to charities such as Victoria’s Voice and No Kid Hungry.

Sophia “SJ” Thomas has been seen on Fox5 “Good Day Washington” and ABC7 “Let’s Talk DC” morning shows. She has also been featured in several magazines to include being on the cover of Teen Cruze magazine.

In her personal life, Sophia “SJ” Thomas enjoys spending time with her family and watching scary movies. She lives with her father, mother, older sister and a British Shorthair she personally named Logan.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Making a difference means for me to be able to show people a new way of doing things. During the pandemic, I wanted to make a difference by showing kids how to make their own snacks and meals, so parents could work without worrying so much on what the kids could make.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading a business that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your business?

I own SJ Savory Kitchen and I own SJ Cookware. My goal in SJ Savory Kitchen is to keep kids positive and motivated by showing them how to cook. I also am the owner of SJ Cookware, a product line for those who like stylish items in their kitchen. My first line of products is a chef clothing set that includes: A chef’s apron, chef’s hat, a potholder, and an oven glove. It comes in both kid and adult sizes because it is important to me that families look stylish, while cooking together. Through my product line, I put a portion of the proceeds back into the community through a non-profit, No Kid Hungry.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Both of my parents are military Veterans and they instilled in us that giving back to the community is an obligation when you have been blessed. My mom works with homeless Veterans and my sister works with homeless youth. So, when we were looking up causes, I could be a part of, No Kid Hungry made sense for me because I am a young chef. I believe that no kid should be hungry and I am doing my part to help end it.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up, and do it? What was that final trigger?

My moment was one day when I was around 3 years old and my mother was making 5-cheese macaroni. I asked could I help and my love for cooking started there! I loved to the see how happy everyone was when they eat the food. Soon, my dad and my granddad started to show me how to cook meats and cut vegetables safely. I have been cooking ever sense. My goal is to be a master chef.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

A remember trying out a recipe and I went to open a bag of flour with one hand. The bag burst and flour went everywhere! (laughter). My lesson learned was to always grab a bag of flour with one hand on top and one hand at the bottom.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

My mom, my dad and my granddad are my influences. Each of them has taught me how to make different dishes and have passed down some of their secret recipes. I also have two chefs I get advice from, Chef Carla Hall and Suga Chef. They are great mentors!

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

It feels good to give back to the community and my family feels that if you have been blessed, you give to those in need. It feels good knowing I am making an impact, whether its big or small.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. Gordon Ramsey! He is one of my favorite chefs!

How can our readers follow you online? You can follow me on Facebook and Instagram social media @sophiajthomas. They can also go to my website at www.aoagwllc.com/sophiajthomas

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!