Soothing self care !!

Self care is my super power...

In a stressful day or a hectic day if anyone gives you a head massage how we feel ??!! We feel awesome, calm that soothes ourselves isn’t??!!

Not only head massage, listening to our favorite song, visiting our favorite spots, eating our favorite food, playing with our kids everything gives us a soothing effects. We have to spend time for ourselves. Self care is must for everyone. Without hesitation we should spend time for our own, nobody cares. It will improve your mind, body.

A few self care quotes to soothes your mind and body.

It’s not selfish to love yourself, take care of yourself, and to make your happiness a priority. It’s necessary…

– Mandy Hale

Give yourself the same care and attention that you give to others and watch yourself bloom

Take time to do what makes your soul happy

Take care of yourself so you can take care of others..

Selfcare is not selfish..

Almost everything will work again if you unplug for few minutes including you

– Anne Zamott

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

