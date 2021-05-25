Sonia Singh of AVIA: “Prepare your patients in advance”

Prepare your patients in advance. Make sure the patients scheduled for a virtual visit are comfortable with the technology prior to the visit. This process can include scheduling time before the appointment to ensure their devices work. Staff can also instruct patients on how to appropriately use the camera/video settings, how to log into the link, and how to troubleshoot if there is an issue during the appointment.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingSonia Singh.

Sonia Singh, Vice President, leads the Center for Consumerism at AVIA. In this role, Sonia helps AVIA’s health system Members frame their vision and strategy to transform into consumer-centric organizations, identify and prioritize key consumer-facing capabilities, assess their digital needs, and navigate the digital health vendor landscape to find best solutions. She and her team have supported over 35 health systems to create their Digital Front Doors and is a leading voice in the industry on consumer and personalization strategies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up around healthcare systems, as most of my immediate and extended family were doctors and nurses. Early on, I developed a deep respect for the profession and the calling, but also grew to recognize the systemic problems in healthcare, including the complexity in navigating care, confusion around costs and payments, and challenges in coordinating complex care.

I pursued an education in engineering and information systems because I loved the practice of breaking down complex problems and systematically developing solutions for them, and knew technology was always going to be an underpinning solution to most problems we encounter as a society. After school, I pursued a career in management consulting to get a variety of experiences and spent many years advising health systems and plans on how to make technology investments that will enable their strategic goals. I loved this work as it gave me a broad and rich perspective from people and places across the US.

I came to AVIA three years ago and have led our consumerism work here since. In my role, I help our network of over 45 health systems pursue innovative digital solutions to transform the experience consumers and patients have as they navigate the health system, from searching for care to scheduling an appointment to paying a bill. We developed a framework that highlights 60+ specific opportunities or capabilities where digital can play a role in improving the consumer experience. At AVIA, I also have the privilege of seeing digital transformation play out across the industry due to the size of our network. We get to see the issues, the learnings, and the opportunities at scale as we work with many systems on similar problems.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well, I can tell you a funny and memorable story that happened a few years ago shortly after I joined AVIA. As a new employee, one of the first things I had to do was to set up my email signature, which contained my title, phone number, and email. In my eagerness to get started, I didn’t realize I had mistyped my phone number in my signature. Over the next few months, my colleagues started texting this number, and I had no idea they were trying to reach me. Unbeknownst to me, the person on the receiving end of this mistaken identity would actually text back, often cheerfully agreeing to collaborate on a work item or attend a meeting. A friendly prankster!

I only came to realize the error when months later, during a large conference that AVIA was hosting, there was a text thread between our President, my boss, and a third number who they presumed to be me, Sonia. There were a flurry of texts on this thread about the agenda, speakers, and logistics. Through all of this, “Fake Sonia’ continued to actively participate in the conversation, sending replies, and even cheering on my coworkers (“You got it, team!”), while I stayed blissfully unaware. It was only at dinner, when my boss asked me about something I said in the text, that we realized she and many of my colleagues had been in long conversations with a cheery stranger. We had a good laugh for many hours over that dinner as we scrolled through that text thread and other conversations this person had with many of my new colleagues. We never found out the identity of fake Sonia but the legend of her lives on, and of course I have since fixed my email signature 🙂

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is an African proverb that says, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” This quote really started to resonate with me five years ago when I trained for the Chicago marathon. I had never been a runner, but I was inspired by the work of a global humanitarian organization called World Vision. I wanted to run with a World Vision group to raise money for clean water in countries that didn’t have easy access to it. The only reason I was able to train and complete the marathon was because I did it with a big group of people who trained together every week for six months, cheered for each other when we were at the end of our mental and physical ropes, and crossed the finish line together. I have reflected on this quote beyond the marathon and in other aspects of my life, including work. Teams and community are essential in allowing us to achieve big, audacious goals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been incredibly fortunate to have so many amazing mentors, leaders, managers, and friends throughout my career. One I will highlight is an executive coach I worked with a few years ago as I was making some transitions in my career. She helped me work through behaviors and attitudes that were keeping me from fully embracing my potential as a leader. One of the most important things that I took away from that work was the power of simplicity.

Until working with her, I believed that talking about complex topics would solidify my expertise in the eyes of my clients. However, I realized that people are much more likely to engage with you if you can simplify complex ideas, particularly in healthcare. Complexity may impress a few people, but I am now a big believer that to create change you have to be able to simplify. As Steven Jobs once said, “Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it’s worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.”

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

I want to start with saying while I am not a clinician myself, I have had the privilege of working with clinicians and operators from a range of health systems as they seek to provide care remotely. Many of these systems started this work before the pandemic, but they were forced to ramp up these virtual health capabilities very rapidly when the pandemic hit. Over the last year, AVIA has helped around 40+ health systems in our network set up virtual health capabilities. In 2021, we have conducted a series of workshops with close to 20 health systems as they plan for expanding and optimizing their broader virtual health capabilities beyond the pandemic. I provide this context so you know that my observations and comments in the rest of this interview are from my conversations and work with these health systems in AVIA’s network.

There are several benefits of in-person care:

The ability to lay hands — Being able to conduct a physical exam in person makes the visit smoother. In some cases, physical contact with the patient is essential to get a correct diagnosis. For example, cardiologists need to hear the heart and lung as they examine the patient. (But, there are now emerging technologies that now make this possible remotely!)

— Being able to conduct a physical exam in person makes the visit smoother. In some cases, physical contact with the patient is essential to get a correct diagnosis. For example, cardiologists need to hear the heart and lung as they examine the patient. (But, there are now emerging technologies that now make this possible remotely!) Relationship building — In an in-person setting, a physician or clinician can naturally convey empathy and caring through facial expression and body language. Being able to discern the patient’s anxiety or comfort levels may also be easier in-person. Additionally, the face-to-face encounter also supports patients that are non-English-speaking. Multilingual staff can provide live interpretation directly in the exam room.

— In an in-person setting, a physician or clinician can naturally convey empathy and caring through facial expression and body language. Being able to discern the patient’s anxiety or comfort levels may also be easier in-person. Additionally, the face-to-face encounter also supports patients that are non-English-speaking. Multilingual staff can provide live interpretation directly in the exam room. Established workflows for follow-up care — When a patient leaves the visit, there are typically several follow-ups that may need to be carried out, whether it’s getting prescriptions or labs or scheduling a specialist appointment. These post-visit clinical workflows are well established for an in-person visit, allowing the next steps to be carried out by the office staff before the patient leaves the building.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Managing delays — and perceptions of delays — is different virtually — Visits often run over in a clinic. Doctors or the assigned clinicians could be running late from another appointment, causing them to run late to scheduled virtual appointments. We are all used to this in an in-person setting, where we just wait a few more minutes in a waiting room. No big deal! However, in a virtual experience, patients don’t get those cues, which could lead to them getting disconcerted and in many cases just hanging up. We have also seen trends that show how people are much less inclined to wait online.

— Visits often run over in a clinic. Doctors or the assigned clinicians could be running late from another appointment, causing them to run late to scheduled virtual appointments. We are all used to this in an in-person setting, where we just wait a few more minutes in a waiting room. No big deal! However, in a virtual experience, patients don’t get those cues, which could lead to them getting disconcerted and in many cases just hanging up. We have also seen trends that show how people are much less inclined to wait online. While virtual visits shouldn’t necessarily mirror in-person care, virtual rooming is critical — and often lacking. One of the most common pain points is the lack of a virtual waiting lounge, where patients can wait before seeing a provider and can connect with a member of staff about next steps following the visit. Without that virtual space, patients may not realize they are connected to the visit, may leave without being seen, and may not schedule any necessary follow-up visits. Many health systems are expanding the role of their LPNs or MAs to ensure high-touch support during virtual visits to support workflows, including intake and post-visit scheduling.

One of the most common pain points is the lack of a virtual waiting lounge, where patients can wait before seeing a provider and can connect with a member of staff about next steps following the visit. Without that virtual space, patients may not realize they are connected to the visit, may leave without being seen, and may not schedule any necessary follow-up visits. Many health systems are expanding the role of their LPNs or MAs to ensure high-touch support during virtual visits to support workflows, including intake and post-visit scheduling. Tech support — for both patients and providers — is still a substantial challenge. As with any technology solution, we need to be prepared for challenges like low bandwidth/connectivity and software and hardware issues. As patients experience this — in either prepping for the visit or during the visit itself — we need to be ready to troubleshoot in real time to make sure the patient doesn’t miss the scheduled appointment slot. Right now, we see much of the work of troubleshooting and tech support defaulting to medical assistants or nurses, which is not in line with top-of-license care. While organizations have taken a variety of approaches in terms of sophistication, we’ve seen great results from those that have automated the tech check process via bots and/or step-by-step guides to connect. We also expect most health systems to build an internally-staffed help desk to support virtual visits as they expand virtual care to more patients and departments.

As with any technology solution, we need to be prepared for challenges like low bandwidth/connectivity and software and hardware issues. As patients experience this — in either prepping for the visit or during the visit itself — we need to be ready to troubleshoot in real time to make sure the patient doesn’t miss the scheduled appointment slot. Right now, we see much of the work of troubleshooting and tech support defaulting to medical assistants or nurses, which is not in line with top-of-license care. While organizations have taken a variety of approaches in terms of sophistication, we’ve seen great results from those that have automated the tech check process via bots and/or step-by-step guides to connect. We also expect most health systems to build an internally-staffed help desk to support virtual visits as they expand virtual care to more patients and departments. Effectively communicating symptoms and vitals verbally can be challenging. In a virtual visit, there is no direct physical exam, so patients need to describe their symptoms verbally. While some symptoms, like a rash can be viewed via a video visit, and more at-home devices to measure and transmit vitals become available to ease this process, this part of the visit can currently prove difficult for both the patient and provider.

In a virtual visit, there is no direct physical exam, so patients need to describe their symptoms verbally. While some symptoms, like a rash can be viewed via a video visit, and more at-home devices to measure and transmit vitals become available to ease this process, this part of the visit can currently prove difficult for both the patient and provider. Some parts of the patient population deal with unique virtual visit difficulties : The “digital-first” workflows that work in conjunction with virtual visits (e.g. scheduling online, completing digital forms, getting your device set up and connected, etc.) can pose challenges for specific populations, including first time users of telehealth, non-English speakers, and low-tech dexterity users.

: The “digital-first” workflows that work in conjunction with virtual visits (e.g. scheduling online, completing digital forms, getting your device set up and connected, etc.) can pose challenges for specific populations, including first time users of telehealth, non-English speakers, and low-tech dexterity users. The digital divide exists and can be a major obstacle in providing virtual care. We know that not everyone has equal access to high-speed internet or video-ready devices. There are disparities by race, income, geography, age, and other factors. The pandemic has made these disparities even more stark, and it will be important for health systems to ensure we do not increase these disparities as care becomes more virtual.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Prepare your patients in advance. Make sure the patients scheduled for a virtual visit are comfortable with the technology prior to the visit. This process can include scheduling time before the appointment to ensure their devices work. Staff can also instruct patients on how to appropriately use the camera/video settings, how to log into the link, and how to troubleshoot if there is an issue during the appointment. Look to vital measuring devices for support. Wherever possible, especially for your most vulnerable patients, provide devices that can be used to measure and report on vitals during or prior to the virtual visit. As an example, many health systems shipped pulse oximeters to COVID-positive patients to help monitor and treat them from home. Make use of all the virtual visit platform features. Set up a virtual waiting room with your virtual visit vendor if possible, and make the most of it. The virtual waiting room can be used to room the patient, provide education about the visit, and send notifications if the provider is running late. Also, you can use the virtual heath platform to make the visit more interactive by sharing the screen to provide education about a condition and using multi-party video to incorporate interpreters, family members, or medical students. Make scheduling follow-up care easy. Make sure the patients have a simple and straightforward way to schedule follow-up care after a virtual visit. Some health systems direct the patient straight from the virtual visit to a care coordinator who can make their next appointments. Hone your “Zoom-side” manner. We put together a checklist to train clinicians on how to convey empathy and build rapport in a virtual setting. We have seen many provider groups distribute this to make sure the visits are consistent and professional.

Arrive professionally dressed

Look at the camera

Ensure you are somewhere quiet

Use a simple background

Mute your line while the patient is talking

Let the patient know you are taking notes

Be an active listener and provide visible cues, like head nodding

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Improves access to patients in rural areas

Virtual health allows patients who live in rural or remote areas to access quicker and more convenient care, including specialist care. Typically, these patients have to endure long commutes and have trouble accessing consultations, particularly for complex care. Virtual health removes that geographic barrier and makes access to specialists easier.

Provides insight into patients’ homes

What has been a really interesting, unexpected opportunity is the benefit for physicians to get insight into the patient’s life, as the video visit provides a window into the person’s home and lived experience. This access can give a provider insight into the behaviors and routines of the patient, which can inform the recommended care plan.

Allows access to specialists through e-consults

Virtual health technology solutions provide an opportunity for quick access to specialty care advice for patients or primary care providers (PCPs) through e-consults. This access can be on-demand, where a PCP sees a patient in their office and does a quick virtual consult with a specialist on an issue, or scheduled, where the patient visits their PCP’s office for a specialist referral appointment through a video call. On-demand specialty care guidance can prevent delays in care and the escalation of medical issues while limiting a backlog of specialty referrals and freeing up the higher-acuity settings for those most in need.

Gives the ability to have family or caregivers join remotely through multi-party video

During COVID, there have been restrictions on visitors joining the patient in a facility for their appointment. Even beyond COVID, it is challenging to engage family members who may be traveling or living far away in the visit. This issue is easily resolved with virtual health — through multi-party video solutions, family members or caregivers can participate in the visit where appropriate.

Enables remote monitoring and chronic disease management

Virtual health solutions make it easier to have frequent check-ins (either synchronously through video or asynchronously through chat or text) compared to in-person care. Using virtual visits to manage ongoing care for chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease can be as safe as or better than in-person care.

Simplifies pre- and post-surgical care

Many pre-and post-surgical visits can be done virtually, reducing the need for a patient who has just had surgery to travel to a clinic for a quick question or post-op check-up.

Reduces patient burden for simple visits

Currently, patients still often need to visit a clinic for simple visits, such as a medication refill or initial evaluation of a sudden illness. Taking time off work, commuting, parking or travel costs, child care costs, wait times, and the many other inconveniences that go along with an in-person visit can be avoided with a virtual visit.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Again, I want to emphasize that my comments are based on my conversations with many health systems, not a personal experience of delivering care. There few things to note that I touched earlier:

For the patient:

Simple link distribution to patients/families through appropriate channels (e.g. text, email) so they can log onto the virtual visit easily.

Reminders about the time of a visit with a prompt to test audio/video connections prior to the visit

Ability to digitally connect with the clinical staff or care team to answer questions around bill payments and scheduling follow-up care.

Seamlessly receive post-visit summaries, education, and follow-up care instructions once the virtual visit is completed.

For the provider

The virtual visit platform must seamlessly integrate with the health system’s electronic medical record (EMR) so the provider does not have to toggle between multiple screens as they make notes in the patient’s chart.

Providers should be able to record a clinical note automatically through voice to text conversion. These technologies are early, but likely will have a huge impact as they become more sophisticated.

Ability to schedule a patient for follow-up care within the virtual visit solution.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I think what would really make a difference is an addition of an interactive virtual waiting room that can serve as a “lounge” before the virtual encounter. This feature would improve the patient experience and enable “productive waiting” if it allowed patients to:

Get checked in — fill out forms, complete consent information, provide insurance information, and make payments on co-pays

Watch a relevant health education video

Take notes or prep questions for the encounter

Chat with tech support or a medical assistant

Review prior history

Receive notifications about the visit (e.g. wait times if the provider is running late)

Upload photos or video about symptoms

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

That is a great question. Just because a visit is virtual, it doesn’t mean the quality of care is affected — it is still the same qualified physicians and care teams the patients are used to interacting with. Anecdotally, we know patients are much more relaxed and candid during a virtual visit because they are comfortable at home. They tend to be more honest about their self-care habits, which leads to a more effective clinical assessment and care plan management.

Additionally, there are many recent studies that show outcomes for telehealth are as good as or better than in-person care.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I am excited to see the advances in data and AI-powered personalization to make care hyper-personalized. In our Big Moves white paper, we examined many use cases that show how more personalized, proactive, and seamlessly orchestrated care can impact a person’s overall health and well-being, while creating efficiencies in the healthcare system. Currently, the average health system serves most patients as if they are the same, making the best medical and administrative decisions they can based on snippets of information. It is rare that they know and address the unique needs and preferences of an individual patient. For example, does a patient prefer appointments at a specific time? Do they have transportation or childcare challenges that prevent them from accessing needed care? Have they called the access center multiple times with the same issue? This lack of personalization contributes to the challenge consumers have in navigating the complexities of healthcare.

Delivering on this vision of a hyper-personalized experience will require a detailed picture of an individual consumer’s biopsychosocial needs, consumer preferences, and known decision-making patterns in addition to their clinical history. This targeted n-of-1 view requires a data architecture that delivers identity matching and continuous data integration across the core system, consumes 2nd- and 3rd-party data, and provides an intelligence layer to make sense of the signal in the noise. With this information, health systems can stitch together data about a single individual (not a segment or population) across clinical settings, transactions, behaviors, and health information to deeply know the consumer. Equipped with this data, a health system is better positioned to make consumer-focused decisions. They can understand who to reach, what to say, when to hold back, and when to deliver unique prompts that will work for that specific individual.

This personalization is, of course, easier said than done, but we have a perspective of how multiple technologies (e.g. stitching together of first and third party data, content tailoring based on cultural and cognitive biases, context sensitive text-bots or chat-bots, and many others) can come together to create a meaningful and relevant experience that can be transformative in many ways.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

The one concern I have is around unintentionally introducing bias into AI-based systems, thus unwittingly perpetuating or perhaps even amplifying existing inequalities in healthcare. There needs to be a recognition that AI algorithms have often been trained with data that does not evenly represent the needs of all populations and reflects many historical and contemporary societal biases. We need to continue to ask these questions and test for bias as we pursue greater adoption and scale of AI-based tools in healthcare.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think a lot about how we could simplify healthcare for the average person. Would people participate in health and wellness more if it was easy to understand and navigate, and perhaps even delightful to experience? For example, how can we get to a place where a person can have a single sign on to access all their health and wellness information in a single consolidated view online, presented in easily understandable language? How could we compare and shop for healthcare services online just like we do for other products and services? How could we apply everything that has been studied about behavioral economics, decision making, and cognitive biases to improve an individual’s engagement in health? If we could do all of these and more, could we see not only a dramatic shift in overall health, but also the cost of healthcare?

