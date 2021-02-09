Sonia Randhawa Recommends Technology Break to Thrive Into Wellness

There is no doubt that the ever-present existence of our planet causes feelings of tension and disappointment. Look at the restaurant and the odds are that people spend more time on their phones than engaging with the people around them. Watch parents in the park, and several of them swipe through their social feed as the kids play. Teens have also been known to chat by emails, even when they’re sitting next to each other. Not to claim the smartphones are not helpful. They are a wonderful tool that keeps people, amid distances, more easily linked.

The need to make reservations or review a map is all at the hands of a human. And still, so much time on the machines potentially has detrimental effects.

With many people believing that they don’t have trouble setting the handset down, the fact is that these days’ adults spend more hours behind the computer than they do sleeping. And, though it might not be shocking, the average youth spends at least nine hours a day accessing some form of media or technology and may update their social media pages up to 100 times a day. It’s easy to see why people feel overcrowded with knowledge and increasing anxiety over being linked 24/7.

The rewards of taking a break from technology

There’s no doubt that it’s beneficial to take a break from electronics. Among the advantages, states strategic technology leader Sonia Randhawa, are:

Closer relationships

When having time with someone, put the phone aside. Studies have found that the existence of a phone induces perceptions of being less connected or listening to, even though turned off.

More efficiency and better concentration

Although many people believe that multitasking is realistic, the fact is that it is a fallacy. Constant messages and emails hinder concentrating and can lead to activities that take longer.

Heightened self-worth

Having the pictures on social media beautifully curated can lead to feelings of inadequacy or missing out. It is necessary to bear in mind that reality is very different from what can be imagined.

More attentive

By attempting to take the correct image, it is possible to get distracted. Alternatively, just concentrate on the moment and the flavor of the interaction.

Decreased tension

When the email inbox is bursting, it’s easy to feel like work is never done. Create limitations by checking email at agreed hours, and certainly not first thing in the morning or on holiday.

Increased physical fitness

Too much time spent in front of a laptop can mean being mentally involved for less time. Take a stroll and get out.

Unplug tips

Given the advantages, it may be tough to unplug, Sonia Randhawa admits. But to help, there are several basic steps:

When you feel the temptation to search your cell, don’t. It will also be there for emails and social updates.

Put all of the electronics away to be more present. Hold the phones in a pocket or drawer if necessary, so there’ll be less pressure to use them.

“Especially in meetings, or when facing a daunting task like writing a report or studying, turn on “Do Not Interrupt

Shut down software at least once a day. Keep the phone off and off, whether it’s the last hour at work, an hour before bed or at dinner.

Establish a zone free of devices. The relevance of keeping the bedroom technology-free is shown through research. To help quiet incoming alerts, switch the devices to airplane mode if needed for music or alarms.

Get a “digital detox day.” Take a day or even a weekend at least once a year to make it absolutely free from phones, laptops, computers and even TVs.

Technology has been so ingrained into modern life that it would be impossible to envision walking away. But setting boundaries and taking charge is necessary. It will help our emotional and physical wellbeing in so many respects as we do so,” Sonia Randhawa says.