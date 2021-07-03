Sonia Khimiri of Beautyque NYC: “Be in control of the financials”

Be in control of the financials. Make sure to know where to spend the money wisely. Controlling the costs is one of the major ways to operate in general, but especially in the beginning, but also always look for new opportunities to generate income. If one doesn’t work, try another without changing the entire business model. A business, by definition, is to make money. That’s the first goal, but not at any cost.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sonia Khemiri.

She is the Founder of her own beauty Brand in NYC and the co-founder of Beautyque NYC. She has a master degree in Finance and more than 15 years’ experience in corporate environments. She grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and has been involved in many industries, including restaurants, real estate, entertainment, medical and now beauty.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started? What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

There were two major “Aha!” moments I had for Beautyque. The first one was when the idea of Beautyque’s physical store came to my mind. I had previously tested my own indie brand in a retail store in SoHo and it was great, but since the store was not necessarily dedicated to beauty, I noticed some inefficiencies. I looked to see if there were any beauty stores dedicated specifically to indie brands in New York, and there were none — so I came up with a whole plan to open one myself. I asked my co-founder Sylvie to join me, we fine-tuned the plan, and one week later we were already reaching out to brands about our new business. We were all lined up to open our physical retail store at the end of spring 2020, however, the pandemic hit right in the midst of negotiating our lease. Everyone on our team started searching for solutions, because many of the things we intended to do in our store would be seemingly impossible to achieve through a standard website. We had a designer working with us for the store floor plan, and we were speaking with some people who mentioned that some brands are doing 3D brand decks. I turned to the designer and asked her if we could create a 3D version of the actual floor plan and connect it to a website. At that time, there was nothing like that on the market yet. We got to work and found a great developer who was able to make our vision become reality!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My childhood inspiration is my father. When I was in first grade, I remember my teacher asked me, “What does your dad do?” and we had to write down our answers. I remember going back home in the evening asking my dad what his job was, and he told me he was an “entrepreneur.” As a young child, I had never heard that word, but of course I was intrigued — so I asked him to write it down for me. I saw the smile on his face and he added, “I have been an entrepreneur since I was 12. My job means you do things yourself.” From that moment, I told myself I wanted to be an entrepreneur too (even though it was hard to write it correctly the next day at school). I remember this moment as if it were yesterday. Since then, I believe that I always wanted to be an entrepreneur!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Innovation is the first thing that makes us stand out from any other beauty e-commerce platform. We wanted to create a unique, immersive experience above anything else. Not only are we the first multi-brand 3D virtual store in the beauty industry, but we are also the first virtual storefront dedicated specifically to mission-driven indie brands. The fascinating thing about our concept is that the only companies who have been able to create something similar are big, well-established, deep-pocket companies like Lancome, Nars, and Christian Dior. We’re different, because we’ve been able to offer something that would usually be financially inaccessible to indie brands and start-ups. In addition, we’ve created a tight-knit group of independent brand founders and a dedicated community of customers who want to celebrate beauty inside and out.

In the first month of our launch, we sent a mass email to our contact list, and right away we had interviews set up with major magazine companies in the beauty industry. Forbes contacted us to write an article, along with other big names and well-known publications. Customers were so excited to be on our platform, and we were even contacted by investors. While we knew we still had a long way to go, this confirmed the fact that we were really onto something!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Bringing goodness to the world is at the heart of our business model, from the brands we work with to the consumers we serve. In terms of the companies we work with, we only carry brands that have effective products, non-toxic and safe ingredients, and a strong mission and values. We look for brands who, like us, are on a mission to bring good to the world through values such as women empowerment, charitable contributions, female and minority leadership, environmental consciousness, and many more.

We want to do business the right way, by supporting brands who support others. For example, we have an Australian brand called Founder’s Formula, who create high-quality skincare products using potent botanicals native to Australia. The ingredients are clean, safe, and super effective — but more importantly, the founder, who is a doctor in anthropology, has dedicated her life and business to helping indigenous peoples all over the world. With her brand Founder’s Formula, she helps indigenous women in Australia be autonomous by buying ingredients directly from them and creating a cooperative of women there. The brand’s dedication to bettering the world is more than just a superficial marketing tactic — the founder truly cares about her mission and implements it in everything she does, while still being business-minded. That is exactly the kind of brand and founder we love working with at Beautyque.

For customers, we wanted to create a place where women, men, and individuals of all gender identities can come together to celebrate beauty inside and out. We believe beauty is not only about skincare and makeup, but rather it’s a state of mind. That’s why part of our platform involves bringing experts to host events and workshops in sexual wellness, fitness, nutrition, skincare, makeup, and mental health, to share their knowledge and bring that “aha” moment to anyone who is with us at Beautyque.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ambition: The first is ambition, because without ambition, I wouldn’t be here speaking with you. As a girl from my parents’ hometown, a girl stays there most of the time, but I am very ambitious — and this is why I’m doing what I do and living in NYC.

Perseverance: The number of times I’ve heard that I wouldn’t be able to accomplish something is too high to count. I’ve failed many times in previous projects throughout my life, I’ve faced challenges both big and small, but I always kept moving forward. Over time, I’ve become immune to anything that is negatively impacting the goal I’m trying to reach, especially when it’s not constructive. I am a financial analyst by training, and I love solving math problems. I look at problems as exciting challenges to solve, and this mindset works for me.

Teamwork: Teamwork is the most important factor for leading a company to the level of success we desire. Without an amazing team, Beautyque wouldn’t be where it is. Each of our team members have their own strengths and have an important role to play. This business is not solely about money — although we all work to make a living, this business is meant to fulfill our personal purposes, too. As the co-founder, my role is to make sure to bring a sense of purpose to each of my team members.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they’ve received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I sincerely can’t recall ever following advice that I now regret. I listen, I ask, I learn, and I absorb wisdom from people all the time throughout my life. When I make a decision, I take the responsibility for it, good or bad — it doesn’t matter. I do have one story that comes to mind that I can share. When I was 18, I wanted to leave my parents’ town, but I come from a traditional culture where you’re expected to obey your parents, especially as a girl. I wanted to move back to France at 18, and my dad didn’t let me. He told me that he would let me go once I finished my bachelor’s degree, which he followed through with. I wish I had the guts at that age to face him and leave, even without his consent.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When I decided to be in business, I was a single mom, facing financial hardship and going through a divorce. It was one of the toughest times of my personal life, but also one of the times when I was most courageous. As I mentioned, I always wanted to be an entrepreneur since I was very young, and I was building my experience and skill sets to start a business by 35 years old. That was my goal, and I had a plan. However, I made some personal decisions that affected my plan, and at 35 I found myself not exactly where I wanted to be — but I still followed through with my decision to leave my current work and start my own business. I said to myself, “If I keep waiting, I will never do it.” So, I started my business journey during one of the toughest times in my life. Since then, everything that has come after has seemed easy in comparison.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

For me, a problem always equals a solution. The solution might not always come right away, and sometimes it can even take a lifetime. I always believe that I will find a solution. I can get frustrated, but I always keep going.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Being an entrepreneur is a lifestyle choice. We have to love solving problems, we have to enjoy the unknown and uncertainty. For me, uncertainty is exciting — frightening sometimes, but an enjoyable thrill nonetheless. I am a French-born Arabic woman, and I am full of emotions, I can tell you that! I’ve been living in North America for more than 20 years now, and I’ve learned to manage my emotions well and keep the ones that serve me best. The best way to manage these ups and downs for me is running, taking care of myself, sleeping well, having fun, laughing and enjoying my family and friends no matter what, no matter how.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

It depends on the business of course, but if it’s something similar to Beautyque, I would suggest bootstrapping until proof of concept is established, and fundraise with the right investor after that.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Innovation: It does not have to be the invention of the century, but any improvement to an existing product or service makes the whole difference. In our case, innovation is our platform and the way we present products to our customers, but also I knew that from my beauty brand. My brand is amazing, the product is awesome, but there was no innovation in the products. It is a skincare oil, and even if it was the most amazing skincare oil in the market, it was still an oil among others — and this is where marketing can make a whole difference.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Sometimes founders start a business and start to hire people, and act as a director right away. I believe that a founder needs to understand what everyone is doing by first knowing how to do it themselves, and then start hiring when he or she sees that they can no longer do it all themselves. At this point, it’s best to bring on a more skilled person to help, because the time of the founder is more profitable elsewhere. I see the mistake of many brand founders acting as CEO of a big organization, when their business isn’t necessarily at a point where it can function that way yet. Doing things yourself first and hiring when necessary is my advice to other CEOs and founders.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

It is very easy indeed, and my weakness is to often skip meals, which is not great. I set up an alarm to make sure I don’t forget, and I make sure to have healthy meals delivered to me every week so the excuse of not having time isn’t there anymore. I love running — it makes me feel good, and I enjoy taking walks, having a coffee outside, and going out on the boat during the weekends. Most importantly, I never skip my day and night skincare routines. I get dressed and do my makeup every day, even when I have only Zoom meetings, and I always make sure I take some breaks to breathe throughout the day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I am that person of influence, I would make sure all brands with a mission, a great product, and a business mindset get off the ground successfully. I would give them the voice to be part of a change in an industry that needs to have more of these kinds of players. I would invest in minority-owned companies — brands founded by people of color, women, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, and other groups who face systemic challenges in today’s society. Clean beauty and mission-driven beauty would be a standard, meaning the majority of beauty brands would have a measurable impact on their community and their environment. I would help people of all genders celebrate their beauty by giving them the space to learn how to feel beautiful, and giving them the voice to be beautiful. The world needs beauty. The more beautiful we feel, the better the world is — and of course, I would throw huge parties to celebrate all of this!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Charles Rosier, CEO of Augustinus Bader — I don’t know if he is a prominent name really, but I read about the success of Augustinus Bader and he played a major role in it. He was an investment banker and he is in both finance and beauty. The success he reached for Augustinus Bader is the type of success I want our brands to reach. I relate to his background and would love to pick his brain. Charles, si tu lis cet article, tu sais où me contacter!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.beautyque.nyc

https://virtual.beautyquye.nyc

https://www.instagram.com/beautyquenyc/

https://www.facebook.com/beautyquenyc/

[email protected]

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!