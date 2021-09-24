Songs Of Rain: Debbie Reynolds 🌧🌦🌂⛈☔🌩

So many times, we come to experience the rain as a place of sorrow. Can’t be blamed, entirely. Afterall, there are many songs out there, which highlights rainy days as sad times. We can’t go outside, and activities are relegated, indoors. Goodness, it bites to be stuck inside, during the rain. Then again, who says you have to be, inside.

One of the things about the human experience is the thought of discomfort. The truth of the reality is that many people don’t like to be, discomforted. We want to feel good in the midst of every type of climate and circumstance. Right? We don’t want to leave our comfort zone. Yet, that is what’s necessary if we want to experience life’s precious adventures. We have to be mindful of that. For the adventures and unusual are located in getting outside of the box. That’s just the way it is.

Instead of sitting in, during the rain, what if we went outside to enjoy it. Of course, we don’t go outside, during unusual circumstances. Yet, what we can do is go during a decent, rainy day. It’s one of the most liberating things we could ever do for ourselves. Go on! Go out there! Just get wet! It’s fun and decent when being able to go outside and jump, dance, twirl, and sing in the rain.

It’s a beautiful song! A song of wellness and returning to the very guise of childhood. “Singin’ In The Rain.” There’s nothing like feeling beautiful as a woman; going outside to experience the majesty of a rainy day. “Singin’ In The Rain.” Sure. It’s a way for many people to rid themselves of societal problems. Whatever issues they face at work, they can cast them aside. Water cleanses the Soul. It cleanses the body and centers the mind. Mind is a pleasing manner of moving through the beauties of time. Singin’ In The Rain! What a taste of joy! Could you imagine the matching of a voice to the natural sound of water? Can you imagine doing that? So, what does it take? What does it require to permit oneself to release, in order to experience the adventures of rain and abundance. Singin’ In The Rain. Dancin’ in its comfort zone, in the process.

Sooner, moreso than later, one comes to find the comfort of being wet. Water is a natural element to our bodies. We don’t have to remove ourselves from our natural state. That’s all that Mother Nature is simply doing when she decides to rain. Watering 💧our minds, bodies, and Souls places us into a mental ease; in which very few have yet to obtain. Yet, the more we push through, the closer we come to be to a higher state of self. The closer we come into being with another world, where the rain brings us enlightenment and comfort, the better we are suited in understanding the beauty of a rainy delight. Yes, Darlings, rain is delightful, indeed! 🌧🌦🌂⛈☔🌩

What’s even more beautiful is when legends are permitted to teach us the beauties of singing elegance, during a rainy day! Now, that’s beautiful, indeed! Singin‘ in the rain. Dancin’ once again. A loving bliss of joy, which erases all the pain!

Come on Beautiful Souls! The rain is calling! Shall we sing, all over, again?

