Song Atthajaroon: “Mindfulness”

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Song Atthajaroon.

Song Atthajaroon is a gifted energy healer, spiritual medium, and intuitive life coach. She specializes in remote energy healings, combining Reiki and intuitive readings that address deep-seated issues that could be tied to ancestral and/or past-life wounds. As a transformative life coach, she guides clients on their spiritual journeys by allowing them to express their true authentic selves, tap into their intuition, and begin to live the life they have always dreamed of.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you so much for having me! I’m so excited to connect with your readers.

I realized I had unique intuitive abilities since I was a child. I denied this part of me for some time, but as I grew older, my intuition became stronger. As a teenager, I suffered from physical and psychological abuse. It eventually led me to have a profound spiritual breakthrough. Around that time, I met a medicine man while I was living in Thailand and he helped hone my range of intuitive abilities.

My interest in meditation and spirituality grew. For a short time, I became ordained as a Buddhist nun in the Theravada tradition. I then started practicing Reiki and I became a Reiki Master in 2004. I was on the path to becoming a yoga instructor. I felt close to what I wanted to do. Then, something changed. Looming debt, a series of failed relationships, and surmounting pressure from my parents pulled me into a more secular career path.

As a result, I hid my intuitive side from the world for a very long time. It wasn’t until a few years ago when I was pregnant with my daughter that I felt a calling back towards healing and intuitive readings. Life, the universe, my guides, and spirits from the other side were all pointing me towards holistic wellness.

Now, I feel much more whole. I’ve learned not only to accept, but to honor my intuitive abilities and share my gifts with others. I am an energy healer, a spiritual medium, and an intuitive life coach. I help clients tap into their own intuitive abilities in their spiritual awakening process. I believe we all have gifts that we can access and utilize for the betterment of our lives and the lives of others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Yes, it’s about how anxiety is actually what led me to my current career path. Let me explain. I had taught myself how to code and develop websites at an early age. I was working in a web studio and then a large healthcare company before the dot.com bubble burst. When I decided to go back to the tech industry in 2016, I enrolled in code school and I was met with excruciating and debilitating anxiety.

I sought help from a spiritual psychologist who helped me understand my anxiety and reunited me with my intuitive side. He got me in touch with a spiritual mentor who helped bring out my gifts as a spiritual medium and energy healer. Not so long after, I had a vision during a mediation that I would meet a career coach who would help me take my next step. I saw her image, her office, and her garden before I even met her. When I finally met her, I started to admit to myself that being a life coach was really my soul’s calling. A couple spiritual business mentors and a pandemic later, it was anxiety again that met me again. This time, it was telling me that it was time to go. So, I took the inspired action and officially launched my spiritual business.

Soon after, I had a precognitive dream that I would connect with a writer about what I do. When I woke up, I followed up on the dream and now, look where we are.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

I love this industry because it allows for continual growth in personal development and in my spiritual practice. I tell myself, “If I’m feeling uncomfortable, it’s because I’m growing.” However, there’s so much to learn, do, and grow. As coaches, healers, empaths, and intuitives, I think the most important thing we can do for ourselves and others is to practice self-care.

As a holistic practitioner, self-care means tending to the self on a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual level. What helps me is to set out time during the week to meditate, exercise, enjoy personal quiet time, connect with loved ones, receive mentorship, and support from peers. Having professional and energetic boundaries with clients also help to prevent burnout.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Now more than ever it is important to take a compassionate, heart-centered approach to leadership. Heart-centered leadership seeks to inspire growth and empowerment, whereas fear-based leadership seeks to control and intimidate. The latter may produce quickly measurable results but could create a negative work environment that leads to burnout and high turnover. Leadership that embraces a heart-centered approach to work culture will not only see measurable results in the quality of work, but also personal development, morale boosting, and a rewarding company culture of work/life balance that promotes loyalty.

Heart-centered leadership cultivates mindfulness, connection, and safe space in the workplace. Mindfulness can be as easy as inviting everyone to take a few deep breaths before the start of every meeting. I have worked in different organizations and found that when leaders take the time to develop a genuine connection with individuals on their team, it can go a long way towards recognizing value and creating a positive work culture. In the workplace, creating space to share ideas and ask questions fosters innovation and collaboration. Creating space could also include being mindful in allowing women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ team members to be heard.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One day, I felt an intuitive nudge lead me into Urban Outfitters. I wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but something inside of me just had to go in. As I perused through the front doors, I felt like my inner compass steer me towards the back. A bright yellow book jumped out at me with these words, “You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life,” by Jen Sincero.

As a woman of color who hid her intuitive abilities and often doubted her own greatness, this book was exactly what I needed to start making seismic mindshifts. At that time, becoming a life coach was a secret dream of mine and I was afraid to even acknowledge it. The book was inspiring, eye-opening, and not to mention, hilarious. It helped me realize my inner badass and to see that yes, I can go for what I truly desire. Yes, I can have the career that I dreamt of and create an awesome life for myself. I am doing that in my life now and I am helping others do the same.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

As we become more mindful, we can be present with our feelings and examine where these feelings originated from. When we ask ourselves empowering questions, we can start to let go of anxiety, invite in love, and find our own intuitive guidance.

Mindfulness. I know it’s such a buzzword these days and it can feel out of reach for some, especially those who are working from home while homeschooling or are not working and wondering how they will make ends meet. The concept of mindfulness can seem like a luxury, but what it really is, is just having the awareness of what is going on within us.

Mindfulness or self-awareness is accessible to anyone. It is a great tool to focus, stay present, and help us feel grounded in uncertain times. When we read the news or hear updates on the coronavirus pandemic, we become focused on what’s going on outside of us. Oftentimes, we forget to check in what’s going on inside of us. A quick shift inward can start us on the path towards peace. Like many things in life, mindfulness can be developed with practice and effort. We can start by bringing awareness to our breathing, taking deep, full breaths, or just bringing our attention to the present moment. It’s really that simple.

Acknowledge the feelings. The beauty of being human is being able to experience a wide range of feelings. Because on the other side of uncomfortable feelings like anxiety, sadness, anger, or discomfort are feelings of love, joy, freedom and peace.

Uncomfortable feelings are our body’s way of telling us that something within us needs attending to. However, when we experience uncomfortable feelings, we might dismiss them, minimize them, shut them down, or numb them. And oh, did 2020 really bring out our favorite numbing agents. Hello alcohol, food, and mindless scrolling on social media! But feelings are like children. No matter how much you drink, eat, or are on your phone, they are still there.

I heard this in a dharma talk when I was living in a monastery. Feelings, like children, just want to be seen or heard. The more we ignore them, the louder they get. If left unattended, they will start kicking and screaming to get our attention. When we finally sit with the child and say, “I see you. I hear you. I accept you,” the child usually quiets down on its own and walks away. In some cases, the child may linger around. They may have more to say. At that point, we can start to ask questions.

Ask empowering questions. When our mind is stuck in fear, doubt, or worry, it can spiral into a barrage of negative thoughts that make us feel disempowered. When we ask open and empowering questions, we can train our brains to see the positive in a situation or be open to solutions we wouldn’t have seen before.

Here is a list of questions you can ask yourself when feeling anxious. Listen and wait for a response. Your body may be trying to tell you something or you may get an intuitive answer.

What am I feeling right now?

Why am I feeling this way?

What is anxiety trying to tell me today?

Is there a deeper message here?

What is my body trying to tell me?

How can I learn from this experience?

What is the best way forward?

In this moment, what can I be grateful for?

What actions can I take to start feeling better?

There may be a message. Anxiety might just be trying to get our attention to tell us to try something else or try something differently. If you don’t get an answer right away, it’s OK. Keep yourself open for the answers to come to you.

Let go and let love in. In my energy healing work, I often invite clients to use this mantra. “I release and I let go. I let in love and I let in light.” In this, we are letting go of the energy of fear-based emotions from negative thought patterns. We replace the energy with love-based emotions from positive thought patterns.

Our mind wants to know and be in control. That’s its job. When it doesn’t have certainty or answers, it can kick into overdrive, causing a flood of fear and anxiety into our bodies. Thankfully, mindfulness teaches us to observe our thoughts, acknowledge our emotions, and allow them to pass. We don’t have to let our feelings overtake us. This is the process of letting go.

The answers will come when we need them. That is the role of our intuition. We can best access our intuition when we fully allow ourselves to be present in the moment. Being in the present is the path towards deeper meaning, deeper connection, and gratitude. These are all the key ingredients to love. So, by letting go of fear, we shift into the present moment, and allow for more love and intuition in our lives.

Allow yourself to be intuitively led. The other side of fear is love and the bridge is our intuition. Intuition can come in many forms be it thoughts, visions, feelings, sounds, synchronicities, or a higher-knowing. When we let go of fear and accept uncertainty, we can be open to intuitive clues into our next optimal step. Then, we can take the inspired action.

Intuition is often subtle. It is a calm and quiet voice that we really have to pay attention to in order to notice. It is a clear and expansive feeling, instead of convoluted or constricting. It can be a gentle nudge or an instinctual gut pull. It is often contrary to what our limited mind can conjure with only logic, but it knows and sees the big picture in a way that our minds cannot.

Surrender. Allow yourself to be led and curious. Ask, “What am I intuitively led to do at this moment?” Your intuition could tell you to step away from the electronic device, go for a walk, call up an old friend, paint, sing, journal, or inspire you with an idea on how to solve a problem. It may not provide you with all the answers at once, but it will lead you to the next step. And the step after that, and so forth. Eventually, intuition will help you find your way.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Emotions like anxiety can feel overwhelming. It can make us feel like a tiny drop in a big sea of vastness. Yet, when we start to realize that we are a drop among a sea of other drops, we can connect to each other. Instead of feeling alone and sinking, we can realize we are together in this and rise.

I will preface this that in order to support others, we first must make sure we are able to support ourselves. Do a self-check to see if you are in a space to offer support to someone else and if so, offer support to your friends and loved ones by making yourself available.

Ways to offer support:

Take deep breaths. Ask them to focus on their breathing. Bringing the awareness to the breath will help bring calm and feelings of centeredness. Listen compassionately without judgement. Sometimes, all they need is someone to listen. Eventually, they may be able to find their own solutions. Acknowledge their feelings and connect. If you can relate to how they are feeling, tell them you understand. If not, you can say, “I have never been in that situation, but I can imagine it can be very difficult.” Ask empowering questions. Start by asking, “What do you need in this moment?” You can also ask, “What do you think your next step is? How are you feeling now?” and “What can I do to support you further?” Support can be shown in the form of well wishes, a prayer, good vibes, or simply by following up. Follow up. Check in at a later time to see if more support is needed.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

When working through anxiety, I consider a holistic approach. Anxiety can affect the five aspects of self: our mind, emotions, body, energy, and soul. As a Reiki Master and energy healer, I work to remove negative energy like anxious feelings and transmute or replace it with energies of love, light, and universal life force energy. As an intuitive life coach, I assist clients in gaining an understanding of the root of anxiety and suggest tools such as meditation and journaling to transform negative thought patterns.

Ways to address anxiety on the five aspects of self:

Mind: Practice mindfulness for more awareness and to help declutter the mind.

Emotions: Acknowledge the feeling and ask yourself empowering questions.

Body: Movement helps release anxious energy. Examples can include walking, running, yoga, tai chi, dancing, swimming, etc.

Energy: Energy healing like Reiki or energy medicine can help shift stuck energies into more flow and abundance. Salt baths, smudging, and sound healing can also help.

Soul: Deep-seated wounds, past-life, and ancestral traumas can imprint the soul. Energy healing and shamanistic journeys can help with soul healing. Using intuition, prayer, connecting with nature, our guides, or a higher power also help heal the soul.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.

Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.

It is our light not our darkness that most frightens us.”

– Marianne Williamson

I discovered this quote at the start of my spiritual journey, and it has stuck with me ever since. Early in my life, I was taught to believe that I would not amount to much. In my upbringing, I was told that I was “worthless,” or “stupid,” or “incorrigible.” I knew deep in my heart that this was not true. But going against the grain meant going against years of psychological abuse and ingrained subconscious beliefs. It has been quite a healing journey full of surprising twists and turns.

Now, in my spiritual practice, when I am confronted with fear, I still come back to this quote. As I acknowledge and accept the light and power within me, I am able to let it shine. I know that the more I am able to shine my own light; it gives permission for others to do the same.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I were to start a movement, it would be based on love and connecting people to the power of their intuition. I believe that true change starts within, stemming from self-love. Self-love makes way for acceptance, compassion, and understanding. When we love ourselves wholly, we can extend that love towards others. We start to realize our interdependent connection between those around us and nature. We are able to care deeply about ourselves, each other, and the planet.

Our intuition is an internal guidance system; an interwoven force that ebbs and flows with natural cycles and those around us. Accessing this higher-knowing, expands our consciousness and raises our vibration. Intuition can help us find solutions not just for us, but for the greater good. Being led by our intuition means we are operating from a place of love. Intuition allows us to connect to others, be warned of potential harm, and manifest the life we desire.

