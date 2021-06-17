Sonali Karmarkar of Soieli: “Don’t compare ”

Don’t compare — this is something I’m still working on, but those Instagram rabbit holes can be dangerous.

As part of my fashion column, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sonali Karmarkar. She is a NY-based businesswoman and fashion entrepreneur who is the founder of hair accessories brand, Soieli. Sonali grew up in NJ as a first generation American to two immigrant parents from India. Her family is composed of well-known artists, most notably her great grandfather, V. P. Karmarkar, who was a renowned sculptor in India. Alongside her extensive business career, she’s always been passionate about art and painting and has perfected her craft from an early age. In 2019, she decided to merge the two skill sets and Soieli was born.

Thank you for joining us in this series. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I come from a background in business and art, with a BS in Marketing and Management from NYU Stern School of Business and a minor in Studio Art. I began my career in advertising within the tech industry at Google and through my tenure at Google held roles across different teams, building up my skills in operations, program management, and marketing. While I loved the type of work I was doing at Google, I still felt that the creative side of me was starved. I came to a point in 2018 where I felt particularly creatively stuck and knew I wanted to build something bigger. The idea for Soieli was actually born out of a personal inconvenience, when I realized the little black band on my wrist — that generic black hair tie that so many women wear on their wrist like armor in case they want to tie up their hair — was not only an eyesore but also caused severe hair breakage. With Soieli, I began with the mission to create a piece that was beautiful on one’s wrist and in one’s hair, designed to rival jewelry, and made from 100% silk to minimize breakage. Soieli emerged out of a market need I saw and was the perfect blend of my two passions — business and art.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

While we’ve been in business for 2 years now, I think for me it’s still surreal when people say they’ve heard of the brand or have been “following” me because I still don’t take myself seriously. Recently, I’ve been going on Clubhouse a lot as a way to share my personal story, join some conversations, and build awareness organically for Soieli. I was on a panel recently where an audience member said she has been following me and my brand since a talk I did months ago — I couldn’t believe it! It’s still a pinch me moment when I hear things like this, and I think it will be a long time, if ever, that it feels normal.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes! Looking back on it, I think the funniest mistake, or perhaps oversight, was that I greatly underestimated how long it would take to launch a brand. I originally thought that I could launch within a few months when I came up with the idea — and those “months’’ turned into a whole year. When I launched Soieli, I knew I wanted to launch with one product and then slowly grow from there, so I thought sure, I’ll find a manufacturer, create a design, then done! Brand launched! Looking back on it, I commend the naiveté I had — little did I realize all the time required for the behind the scenes work from trademarking, the actual length of the design process, legal, website development, the list goes on and on … Going through this whole process taught me how much actually goes into launching a business and the importance of loving what you’re launching because it does take time, effort, and money. Looking back on it, I’m kind of glad I didn’t know all the legwork required because it may have deterred me from actually taking the leap.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m eternally grateful for my boyfriend, my close friends, and my family — they have been my support system, my early product testers, my eternal brand champions. As a solopreneur, I find that it’s crucial to have a strong support system to whom you can bounce off ideas and gut check some big decisions. As my biggest cheerleaders, even when I didn’t have a brand following, my friends would show up to my events. I remember doing a pop up shop at a yoga event in Bushwick a few years back which was one of my first in-person events — I shared it on our social channels, but didn’t really expect anyone to turn up. I was blown away when half the event turned out to be my friends, my boyfriend, even his coworker he brought along! It’s so easy to doubt yourself, to sometimes let your inner critic get the best of you, and I wouldn’t have been able to persevere had it not been for my amazing support system.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think the keyword here is funded companies. We are only measuring the number of companies that have received funding. Not included in this statistic are all the self-funded, bootstrapped businesses that haven’t raised rounds. That said, women are starting companies but not receiving funding, which could be for a number of reasons, but I think the primary blocker is access. While we’ve come a long way in terms of leveling the playing field with access to information, there is still a ways to go in terms of access via network. Many times, a company’s potential to gain funding depends on the decision makers, the venture capitalist firms, who have to believe in your idea to fund it. White males still dominate the VC space, so it is no surprise that those who are being funded are similar to those in the decision-making positions.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think to really eradicate the gender divide in funded companies, we have to get more representation in terms of gender and people of color within the financial institutions doling out the funding. By having more representation within the decision-makers, this will hopefully lead to more diverse founded companies receiving funding. I think from an individual perspective, the best thing we can do is continually champion female founded companies we know and love, continually share resources to demystify what it takes to receive funding, and for those who have gone through the process to pay it forward and advocate for others just coming into the space.

Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

To really have better products and services, we need more diversity in terms of who designs them. Having the majority of products we consume created by one specific demographic prevents us from having the best assortment that can really benefit an array of different people. I think by having diversity in founders, in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, this allows us to have different perspectives in the design process to more holistically create a product or service that can serve more people in a more inclusive manner.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

We’re living in a glossy Instagram era that has really glamourized the “female founder” superhero. We are chic, boss babes, who can do anything all while achieving record breaking revenue goals and PR-fueled benchmarks. While all this is certainly aspirational, I think it perpetuates the myth that being a founder is all glamour, recognition, and big success. Being a founder is also about resilience, all the hard work and failures that eventually turn into the successes, getting used to endless “no’s” for just one yes that may open more doors. I think we have to do better, myself included, at also talking about the difficulties of being a founder, which many of us guard behind closed doors while only sharing the highlights. I think TikTok is taking the veil down in that staged appearance and allowing us to get more real in terms of what goes on behind-the-scenes in founding a company. I think sharing more of the journey is essential to encouraging our next generation of founders and reminding them that it’s okay to not succeed from day one. In fact, it’s normal — it’s just not talked about.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

That’s tough — I think there’s no point in starting a business just to become a founder if you don’t believe or aren’t passionate about your idea. That being said, I do think certain personality traits set you up better for navigating the ambiguities of being a founder — such as being able to figure things out without any clear plan, resilience to bounce back at the toughest roadblock, and being okay with no consistency or stability. I think if those things scare you, it may not be worth taking the dive to being a founder unless you’re incredibly passionate about your idea, which in my opinion, can propel you beyond the hardships.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1 — Delegate — as a solopreneur of a bootstrapped business, you will inevitably take on work not aligned with your strengths and passions. For me, that is accounting and legal, which for the longest time I tried to do myself, learning as I go via the resources on the internet. While that strategy is definitely cost-effective, it wasn’t resource-efficient in terms of how I spent my time. It would have definitely taken a professional a fraction of the time to complete those tasks, which would then free up my time to spend on other revenue-generating activities that I actually enjoy and am good at. After getting way too stressed out during tax season, I realized that it’s time to hire an accountant.

2 — Take advantage of your network — when I started my business 2 years ago, I had this flawed mentality that I shouldn’t ask for help and wanted to reach success on my own. I was hesitant to tell people about my brand or use my network in ways to grow brand awareness because I didn’t want to burden anyone. It took me about a year to get comfortable with the idea that the best way to grow my brand was through being my brand’s number one champion and by using my network to grow awareness and foster potential connections. You really can’t do it alone and you’d be surprised — people will be more willing than not to help you, especially when they see your passion!

3 — Be kind to yourself — you are the number one finite resource, so treat yourself wisely! It’s so easy in the early days to take advantage of your time, push yourself over the edge, and be hyper critical of yourself during any challenges you face for your company. It took me some time to realize that sustained success depends upon me taking breaks and recharging. I am still working on curbing my inner voice to recognize my wins and to not blame myself for shortcomings.

4 — Create a clear brand identity from the start — when I launched Soieli, from a content strategy perspective, I enjoyed playing with different aesthetics and different tones of voice for the messaging to see what works best with my audience. While it is important to test which content most resonates with your audience, looking back, I realized that in the beginning there was no unifying theme for the content, no clear brand colors, which made the way in which we communicate to customers lack consistency. It was only about a year following launch that I honed in on creating a clear voice and aesthetic for Soieli, which looking back, I should have set out to do from the start.

5 — Don’t compare — this is something I’m still working on, but those Instagram rabbit holes can be dangerous. I have a bad habit of looking to successful brands and the pages of what I categorize as successful female founders and comparing myself to them, wondering why I haven’t reached the same success. Something important to keep in mind is that everyone’s journey is different and successful brands have likely faced the difficulties your brand is facing at one point or another. In those most insecure moments, I’ve realized it’s critical that I lean into focusing on how I can grow my brand, overcome the challenge at hand, rather than focusing on the competition. By changing the narrative, you can focus on potential success rather than the negativity of comparison, which can reset your mindset to one more positive.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am very much of the school of thought to pay it forward. We are definitely nothing without our network and I realize what my network has afforded me in terms of successes and opportunities. I remember how certain coffee chats and introductions have been pivotal to the success of Soieli, so I definitely want to help others who may see the same benefit in meeting with me. I always respond to anyone who reaches out to me and try my best to help them, share relevant resources, and make time for coffee chats because I remember being on the other side and how much those small interactions can mean.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Invest in the arts! I think art is such a powerful medium and can bring so much beauty and joy into the world and transcend across age, religion, race, and socioeconomic class. It’s so important for all people to have access to art as a way to see beauty in the world and connect with one another. We need to invest in the arts in our schools and in our communities to really further ourselves as a society and foster understanding and connection.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Whitney Wolfe Herd — I think what she’s created with Bumble and its message centering on women from the start is so inspirational. It’s amazing to see a platform that has been built with women in the forefront to actually make the internet a safer space. What she’s built serves as an endless inspiration to myself, and I’m sure so many more women, who see it’s possible for women to create a billion-dollar business, take a company public, all while creating an inclusive space for women.

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.