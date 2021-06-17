Sonali and Shikha Chaturvedi of Glam Set Go: “Slow and steady growth with quality products and services”

… It’s really important that you roll out a limited amount of beauty services and products at a time and not take the Big Bang approach to ensure you can handle capacity and provide the best service and best quality products to customers. Also, we recommend doing a soft launch for friends and family 2–4 months before really test the entire process end to end and fix any unexpected kinks before the official launch.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sonali and Shikha Chaturvedi.

Sonali and Shikha Chaturvedi are sisters who have collaborated together to create beauty services and make up products targeted to busy women who are on-the-go. They have spent the better part of their adult lives as professionals in the corporate world, where often beauty went to the wayside amid their busy schedules. The recent launches of Glam Set Go mobile salon services and ShikSona lip collection and beauty products represent their desire to streamline the beauty process for women who need 28 hours in a day to get things done.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Previously, our career path — quite different than the current path that we are on — required long hours which left little time for ourselves. We noticed that we were not alone, and a greater trend has emerged of people — like ourselves — who know that they need to slow down and take time for themselves but find that it can be extremely difficult to do so. When we looked at our lifestyles, we asked ourselves if there is an aspect in our current life that can feel daunting and cumbersome and that we could maybe help to make it more efficient for ourselves and others, and instantly the beauty process came to mind. From finding a way to style our hair to figuring out how to ‘bake’ a face, we have always struggled with the self-glam process, finding it incredibly time-consuming and quite onerous. We established a mobile salon, Glam Set Go, to bring experienced glam experts to our customer base — busy individuals on the go — while also establishing a low-maintenance beauty line that will ensure that time and energy can be placed on more important things.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since pivoting our careers to the world of beauty, one of the greatest aspects has been our exposure to a world of creativity and color. Coming from a male-dominated professional industry like the energy sector, we were surrounded by a majority of males that did not/could not understand some of the angst that a female professional can endure. From a swift walk in heels to a client meeting which could make your feet scream to your hair becoming a sign of barometric pressure for your colleagues to lipstick ending up on your teeth, it was difficult to find people who we could commiserate with in our previous career path. That completely changed when we entered the beauty world. Increased diversity has allowed us the opportunity to collaborate with all walks of life and explore a world of creativity that was not apparent previously.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

With Glam Set Go and ShikSona, we would say that our greatest influence, mentor, and guide would have to be our mother. Ever since we were little our mother would express to us the importance of putting your best foot forward. “Avoid the sweat pants when you go out” is what she would say because “you never know who you will run into.” Unfortunately, as our professional careers started to way on the majority of our time, we lost our ability to prioritize putting our best foot forward from a beauty perspective. Our mother stepped in once again and taught us easy hacks to help save time and was the real inspiration behind the start of our mobile salon service and beauty products. We are even more grateful to her because she has been our number one supporter and has spent countless sleepless nights helping us find the right array of colors and products for ShikSona to avoid the dreaded choice overload that can be so overwhelming for busy women on the go. We are forever thankful to have her in our lives and we are so lucky to be able to spend this extra time with her in this venture.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

In a world where choices to things are almost limitless, we actually view it as more of a burden. It can be extremely intimidating to sit in a beauty store and find the right shade. We used to have an absolute fear that we would pick wrong. We want to help to remove some of that anxiety with “choice overload”. We want to be very clear that we are not out there to compete with the bigger brands that offer the entire color spectrum and then some, we just know that this sort of optionality can be overwhelming. We also are very keen on offering clean ingredients in beauty products and we think this is very important to people this day in age. The pandemic has taught all of us that health comes first and this not only applies to what you put in your body but also what you put on your body. Finally, we really believe in the idea of simplifying life for our customers. We call it beautEASE for our beauties!! From a smaller but diversified selection of colors and styles to multiple uses for our lip collection — from its traditional use as a lip color to the less traditional use as a blush or eyeshadow — we aim to make life simple for our customers.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The ability to meet the needs of a diverse group of people, from different skin tones to different occasions. The multifunctional capabilities of different clean beauty products — from the incorporation of anti-aging formulas to skin protection and even with the advancements in CBD research The fact that today you don’t need to be the Pablo Picasso of makeup application to beautify yourself.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Choice overload — fewer and more diversified choices that can be accompanied by a guide to the creation of other colors just by mixing those baseline colors Experimentation is often not encouraged, rather a product is often sold for a specific application- and we don’t believe that is the case Education of products — including expiration and ingredients is limited.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Deep down, to feel beautiful is about feeling your best: having confidence, feeling strong and, being happy. But on the surface, we have found that if sometimes you get yourself to a place where you look the part, it often helps support the feeling internally of being beautiful.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Make sure your brand is different than other brands: There are so many different beauty brands, and the customer needs to see why your brand is unique. Our Beauty Brand focuses solely on providing convenient, simplified, and luxurious products/services to busy women on the go. As part of our Beauty services, we have our luxurious mobile salons ( GlamTrucks) that come to your home, work, event, etc for makeup and hair services at your convenience. Our Beauty products are created to reduce choice overload for our customers. We recently launched a lip collection that includes lipsticks that are multifunctional, made with clean ingredients(gluten-free and vegan), and are made of a limited amount of universal/timeless/inclusive shades that look amazing on any skin tone and can be used for any occasion. Also, be ready to think outside the box in the beauty industry to set your brand apart from others( for example, one of our lipglosses, Sassy Stunner, can also be used as a highlighter for cheeks). Identify your customer: Our customer is the Busy Badass woman who is working hard and long hours, busy multitasking, is not a beauty expert, and doesn’t have time to travel to a salon and wait for hair and makeup services appointment nor has the time to go to the store or online and try to figure out which lipstick/lipglosses shades to choose with the best ingredients. Sell only to that customer: it’s important that you focus and stay true to marketing and selling to your core customer only and not try to sell to other customers. For example, it may not make sense to sell our beauty brand to women who love doing their hair and makeup and who are makeup and hair experts/enthusiasts that enjoy trying different beauty products and choice overload. Slow and steady growth with quality products and services: It’s really important that you roll out a limited amount of beauty services and products at a time and not take the Big Bang approach to ensure you can handle capacity and provide the best service and best quality products to customers. Also, we recommend doing a soft launch for friends and family 2–4 months before really test the entire process end to end and fix any unexpected kinks before the official launch. Ensure you hire full-time team members( not part-time contractors) that are dedicated to achieving customer satisfaction. As a small business, our brand’s reputation means everything to us. We hire top, full-time talent to make sure all our clients are happy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The biggest movement — that it’s ok for women to look beautiful — getting the hair and makeup done — and help put all of their confidence on display without being judged as less competent or not taken seriously. Also for women to be able to be their best selves without living in fear of unwanted attention.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is hard for two reasons: because you are leaving your comfort zone or because you are staying in it — Anonymous

Plain and simple, don’t settle. Go after what you believe in.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow Glam Set Go at: @glamsetgo.me

Book at: https://glamsetgo.me/

Follow ShikSona at: @shiksonabeauty

Shop at: https://products.glamsetgo.me/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.