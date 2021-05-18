Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sometimes, resilience is just showing up…

Unlike many of my peers, I made a point of not watching or following the Derek Chauvin trial.  I couldn’t see his face without being brought back to the last time I had seen him – mercilessly killing George Floyd, by keeping him from taking life-giving breaths.  Kneeling on the neck of a Black man, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Unlike many of my peers, I made a point of not watching or following the Derek Chauvin trial.  I couldn’t see his face without being brought back to the last time I had seen him – mercilessly killing George Floyd, by keeping him from taking life-giving breaths.  Kneeling on the neck of a Black man, a father, a son, a brother.  I could not put myself through that trauma – again.  When I heard the news of his conviction, my first feeling wasn’t actually that of relief but one of anger.  Why did it take the videotaped death of another unarmed Black man sparking nationwide and international protests for justice (arguable) to be “served?”  Why were we all waiting on pins and needles hoping that this time, the justice system prevails?  Why did we have to celebrate the justice system actually working?  I wasn’t relieved, I was pissed.

That same day, I took a long walk with my son who is now a full head above me.  While enjoying the beautiful weather and simple conversation, my mind couldn’t help but go to the fact that my baby, who I carried in my womb, is now considered a threat to society.  My mind couldn’t help but consider the many mothers who have had to unnaturally bury their children due to murder, many mothers who look just like me.  Again, I became pissed.  Why couldn’t I simply enjoy just taking a walk down the road with my son?  Why do I live in a world where I can’t look at my firstborn without the fear of someone hurting him?  Why do so many Black mothers have to experience these same emotions? Why??!

Oftentimes, the black community is lauded internally and externally for our strength, our ability to soar above all odds.  Today, I’m not celebrating the ability of the black community to be “magical,” but the resilience of the black community to keep showing up.  Sometimes, the best I can do is not stay inside my bed. Sometimes, the best I can do is not flip out on people and display all of the anger and frustration I feel inside. Sometimes, the best I can do is to keep doing my job, keep raising my kids, keep loving on my husband, keep being available for those who need me.  Sometimes, the only resilience that I have is not giving up.  Sometimes, resilience is just showing up.

    LaRetha Odumosu

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Criminal Justice System Killed My Son

    by Jennifer Bradley, NP-C
    NadyaEugene/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    My Black Man

    by Sarah R. Bond
    Courtyard of a prison.
    Community//

    What I Learned Sending People to Prison

    by Jonathan Greene
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.