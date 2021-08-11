Sometimes I Prefer The World A Bit Blurry

I have been wearing glasses since I was seven years old. When I was young, I loved wearing my glasses. Noticing each individual leaf on a tree or the distinct smile lines on my mother’s face was an absolute dream. Now I prefer to take off my glasses at times, despite being considered legally blind. Twinkle lights glow brighter when blurred. It is easier to ignore the graying hairs when viewed in a softer light. All in all, the famous cliche “ignorance is bliss” couldn’t be truer.

I overanalyze every aspect of life from relationships, to what I wear, to the weather. It can become exhausting. I am mentally drained from the constant analysis of my decisions while being physically sore from switching actions every three seconds. The glasses that grant me the opportunity to view more clearly expanded into these rigid lenses I metaphorically use to view the world. There are these moments where I close my eyes and beg the world to slow down. To make the world simple again. It is important to accept the world’s vagueness; allow yourself to enjoy specific moments rather than dwell on every consequence or every reason. There is a time to ask why, however, isn’t it better to just not sometimes? Details make things messy despite how contradictory that might sound. When you truly think about it, all actions are performed by people; every person has a whole lifetime behind them. Throughout that lifetime, baggage is collected. Perfection is unattainable.

A famous quote by Henry David Thoreau says the following: “I went into the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life.” Notice how Thoreau mentions how one must only face the most necessary facts of life, not all of them. We can’t stop ourselves from growing up or experiencing pain. We cannot will the world to be simple or force the earth off its spinning axis. Perhaps the world has always been this complicated; where actions never come from a direct cause and decisions are made based on numerous pros and cons lists; where the glasses, as well as age, allowed me to see the horrors that used to be out of focus. Letting go of the minuscule tidbits that can ruin your perception of what actually matters in life might allow for some blissful ignorance.