Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Something You Really DO Want To Know

There comes a time each year when it’s time to get down to it and start planning out some goals for the next year. The first step I take in this process is to always take some time to look back at the previous year and figure out what worked, what can be improved, and, […]

By

There comes a time each year when it’s time to get down to it and start planning out some goals for the next year. The first step I take in this process is to always take some time to look back at the previous year and figure out what worked, what can be improved, and, most importantly, what I achieved. Then I start looking ahead and planning. But I don’t do this on my own.

A great way to go about this is to get feedback on both those topics from those around you, especially from those who work for you. I promise, it really ​​​​​​​is something you want to know. Feedback can be hard to hear, but possibly one of the most valuable gifts you will get this holiday season.

Asking for feedback can seem like a difficult task. Maybe you think they won’t tell you the truth (or worse, they will!). However, this tiny act of asking for feedback has a ripple effect of benefit. Obviously you learn how to further improve as a leader, but also the employee feels valued, heard and empowered — loyalty is increased and, in turn, productivity!

It’s all good but it only happens if you ask AND if you ask the right way.

Don’t be intimidated by the prospect of asking for an honest opinion. All you need is to find an effective method so that you feel prepared and confident. Click HERE to read more and to develop your method!

    Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage, CEO of Executive Essentials

    Michelle Tillis Lederman is an accomplished speaker, trainer, coach, and author of four books, including her newest, The Connector's Advantage: 7 Mindsets to Grow Your Influence and Impact, a follow up to her internationally recognized The 11 Laws of Likability. She was  named by Forbes as one of the top 25 Professional Networking Experts. A former  NYU professor, financial executive and recovering CPA, she now works with organizations and individuals to help them build real relationships for greater results through her company, Executive Essentials. She has worked with clients ranging from government to academia to non-profit to Fortune 500 companies, including Madison Square Garden, Citi, Johnson & Johnson, Ernst & Young, Michigan State University, Sony, and The Department of Environmental Protection. She has been featured on CBS and MSNBC, and in the NY Times, Forbes and Working Mother magazine.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Get The Feedback You Need At Work

    by David Burkus
    Community//

    Why You Feel So Threatened By Negative Feedback (And How To Handle It Better)

    by Jory MacKay
    Community//

    The Very Best Approach to Self-Care at Work

    by Anna Carroll, MSSW

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.