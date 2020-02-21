Something You Really DO Want To Know

There comes a time each year when it’s time to get down to it and start planning out some goals for the next year. The first step I take in this process is to always take some time to look back at the previous year and figure out what worked, what can be improved, and, most importantly, what I achieved. Then I start looking ahead and planning. But I don’t do this on my own.

A great way to go about this is to get feedback on both those topics from those around you, especially from those who work for you. I promise, it really ​​​​​​​is something you want to know. Feedback can be hard to hear, but possibly one of the most valuable gifts you will get this holiday season.

Asking for feedback can seem like a difficult task. Maybe you think they won’t tell you the truth (or worse, they will!). However, this tiny act of asking for feedback has a ripple effect of benefit. Obviously you learn how to further improve as a leader, but also the employee feels valued, heard and empowered — loyalty is increased and, in turn, productivity!

It’s all good but it only happens if you ask AND if you ask the right way.

Don't be intimidated by the prospect of asking for an honest opinion. All you need is to find an effective method so that you feel prepared and confident.