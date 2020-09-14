Someone in My Life Who Helps Me Strengthen My Mental Resilience

Over the past 25 years, I have attracted many amazing mentors in my life. Some have been catalysts for my emotional growth and healing; others have opened the door to new possibilities and more prosperous ways of being.

Mary Morrissey is a friend and mentor whose story I remind myself of any time I am facing something that feels daunting or insurmountable.

Mary founded one of the most successful New Thought Centers in the world. And then, in one fell swoop, she lost everything she had spent the previous 25 years working toward her church, her financial security, and her husband.

Starting over at ground zero, Mary turned again to the same universal, spiritual principles which had guided her throughout her life. At the age of 60, Mary rebuilt her success and has dedicated her life to helping people manifest their dreams – sometimes against seemingly overwhelming odds.

Mary’s friendship and mentorship strengthens my mental resilience by reaffirming these timeless truths:

· Endings of every kind open the door to new beginnings.

· Although I may not be able to see it in every moment, there is a benevolent, divine plan for my life.

· Under every circumstance, I have the ability to find my own personal alignment.

· Through alignment with my own inner being, all manner of good and wonderful things are naturally drawn to me.