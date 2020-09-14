Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Someone in My Life Who Helps Me Strengthen My Mental Resilience

Over the past 25 years, I have attracted many amazing mentors in my life.  Some have been catalysts for my emotional growth and healing; others have opened the door to new possibilities and more prosperous ways of being.   Mary Morrissey is a friend and mentor whose story I remind myself of any time I am

By
Mary Morrissey and Christy Whitman

Over the past 25 years, I have attracted many amazing mentors in my life.  Some have been catalysts for my emotional growth and healing; others have opened the door to new possibilities and more prosperous ways of being.  

Mary Morrissey is a friend and mentor whose story I remind myself of any time I am facing something that feels daunting or insurmountable.   

Mary founded one of the most successful New Thought Centers in the world.  And then, in one fell swoop, she lost everything she had spent the previous 25 years working toward her church, her financial security, and her husband.  

Starting over at ground zero, Mary turned again to the same universal, spiritual principles which had guided her throughout her life.  At the age of 60, Mary rebuilt her success and has dedicated her life to helping people manifest their dreams – sometimes against seemingly overwhelming odds.  

Mary’s friendship and mentorship strengthens my mental resilience by reaffirming these timeless truths:

·       Endings of every kind open the door to new beginnings.

·       Although I may not be able to see it in every moment, there is a benevolent, divine plan for my life.

·       Under every circumstance, I have the ability to find my own personal alignment.

·        Through alignment with my own inner being, all manner of good and wonderful things are naturally drawn to me.

Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

