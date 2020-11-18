Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is often quoted as saying, “I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.” Though this quote has yet to be verified, it does get one thinking.

Laziness and procrastination are attached to all things negative. If you are lazy, you are, by default, unproductive and inefficient.

The Oxford dictionary’s definition of laziness is “the quality of being unwilling to work or use energy.” At the same time, it describes procrastination as “the act or habit of putting off or delaying, especially something requiring immediate attention.”

However, laziness and procrastination have some benefits provided they come in temporary spurts and is not the way you spend all of your time. Smart people use them as resources instead of a hindrance to productivity.

Here are some positive benefits of laziness and procrastination:

Lazy People Find Easy Alternatives

Have you ever attended a party hosted by a lazy person? Please take notice of how easy they make it all look. They have a simple alternative to all the work they are meant to do, from simplifying tasks to delegating responsibilities. A lazy person does not exert themselves beyond what is required.

Lazy People are Creative

Laziness makes the lazy person see things from a different perspective. They are creative in bringing out the functionality of something that another person will not have imagined.

Lazy people are generally very patient. They procrastinate until it becomes necessary to take action. They can watch a boring show on TV just because they are lazy to get the remote. Their laziness would see them pull the blanket towards them to get the remote instead of standing up. It is an ingenious way of conserving energy.

Lazy People are Smart

The average lazy person prolongs doing a job until the last minute. Then gets the job done on time. Why? They use the latest apps and technology to get the job done, saving them time and energy. So, what may seem like laziness is actually smart and efficient.

Lazy People are More Productive

While the idea sounds ridiculous, just take a moment to think about it. A person who does not like working will prefer not to multitask. If that is so, a lazy person will not be surfing the internet or playing games on their phone during work time.

It takes too much effort, so productivity is their only choice when they are at work because it takes energy to chill and relax.

Lazy People have Single-Minded Focus

Call them slobs or sloths, but a lazy person will concentrate on the job at hand to get it done speedily. Have you ever noticed that when you leave a task to the last minute and eventually sit down to do it, it gets your full attention?

The procrastinator does a job with great concentration and intensity when they finally get around to it. This single-minded focus can produce a fantastic result.