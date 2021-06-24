Some Piece Of Happiness, In The Color, Blue! Jan Peerce

Life has its ups. Time has its downs. Yet, it’s the strong, who’ll always be around. There are those persons, who have a way of getting through the bad times. How? Well, they simply search for the good. Even during those rough periods, they search for happiness. It may be difficult. It may be complicated. However, there are blue lights circling every tunnel. If happiness had left this Earth, it would have been destroyed by now. Happiness truly makes the world go around. Navigating itself through different layers of the Earth’s surface, it spins around; dispersing itself into place (and persons) most needing. However, that’s only if they choose to accept it.

So often we have heard the color blue interpreted as a color of sorrow. We have understood this, through the Black American musical form, known as Blues music. Songs such as, “Little Girl Blue,” have depicted its sorrowful complexion, as well. It’s not entirely our fault, that we have accepted this particular association, with its coloring. Yet, there are places such as the Blue Nile and other names, where blue is highlighted for its mystical hue.

The difference between those, who get through the difficult challenges of life, and those succumbing to them, are the smiles. Beautiful Spirits, who keep smiling even when things seem to plummet, eventually see the color blue in rainbows. Smiling attracts the pleasant energies. It attracts the pleasantries. Furthermore, it’s a form of resistance. Ugly energies love to see you when you are down. Such toxic people enjoy the atmosphere of seeing you broken. Don’t give them that power. In fact, take back your power. Take it back by any shape or form. Smiles do just that.

For this article, there is one song, which has that elegance. It is sung with such passion, that a person can’t help, but to feel empowered when hearing it. There are ways of moving through such a state. The right song guides one from a state of defeat to that of victory. We can always return to certain musical eras, when the protection of music was imperative. It meant that a person couldn’t get away with singing a song any type of way, and have the audacity to call it, art! There were certain standards needing to be met. And, you better believe, you were to have met them, should you continue to perform in the industry.

The name of this song is entitled, “Bluebird Of Happiness.” One cannot deny the very sweetness of bluebirds. The very name, itself, brings a treasured sweetness to our minds. There are other bluebird songs, which returns us back to that classical elegance, within a certain time frame. My, how music made you feel as if you were part of Heaven. It went along with the phrase, Heaven on Earth. Bluebirds were part of the performance. Come to think of it, it forced you to ask yourself what made bluebirds, happy. Why them? Perhaps, it could be that they naturally see beauty within everything-even on rain days. Rain is one of water’s artistris of healing the Earth. When meditating on the color, blue, we think about water. When that being stated, is blue really so bad?

Sometimes our emotions have a way of being manipulated. It is so true when it comes to the mind. Even in sorrow, we cry tears; another healing anecdote of the human body. Is Blue so bad? Not really. It only becomes agonizing should we get stuck in the Blues?

Bluebirds are reminders of the happiness, within sorrowful times. Singing their very hearts out, they remind us that life is worth living. Life is worth the joys of love, and moving through. Even if we have to smile our way through the rain, keep moving. Know that its melodies will come through the most destitute times. And, like the songs of the bluebird, we sing happiness to move us, through!

