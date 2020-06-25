Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Some Moves That Each Of Us Can Take To Help Grow Our Country Proactively

Every person is a different individual with unique experiences through which he/she sees life. One way to drive forward toward healing is by asking others about who they are and what they have undergone.

By
Change education system for better future
In the last few months, our world has suffered a lot from life to businesses. We were clueless about everything how we will fight against COVID-19 and how we will manage things. Till now, we failed due to new conditions of life, but we humans are born with many talents, and we know how to come out of every situation. 

Many today are doing well after Re-opening:

Many leaders are shifting their way of work towards digital. Being a Reader and Writer, I observed every age leaders in the last three months in that I came across many inspiriting talents who are doing exceptionally well in their work without any break. 

Young ones coming forward:

Coming from India, I would talk about young talents which I feel can be the future of India as they have shown amazing skills in Pandemic time. They have shown the world if you have skills and adjust according to time then whatever is the condition you will get work for sure. 

New life after Pandemic:

We all know that IT is currently the most booming sector, which is continuously growing even in Pandemic; IT people have grown a lot in the past three months. In this growing field, many young and thriving guys like Nishant Piyush inspires others with their talent. He is doing an exceptional job with his innovative online marketing work. He is the founder of the fastest-growing company.

He is a new generation leader who is giving hope to people who are feeling down and out in life due to Pandemic. At his age growing at such rate is a fantastic thing because many veterans are founding tough to find a way in Pandemic, but Nishant is efficiently doing good business with his skills. Great to see such young minds boosting the economy with their innovative ideas and work.

Transforming People’s lives and give hope with innovative ideas to come out of the biggest shock of 21st-century Pandemic.

jigar saraswat

Jigar Saraswat, Content Writer, Author, Content Editor, PR Expert at 25hournews.com indiandailypost.com

Life is about trying new things and writing is what I am upto now.. confused :) Read it twice...

Working as Freelance writer from many years now, also in PR work.. Any one interested in content writing and Promotional work we can connect..

