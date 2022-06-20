Solving The Public Health Crisis Involves Short & Long Term Solution
There is no denying that we are amidst a public health crisis. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide are affected by mental illness. This includes conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder—the WHO also reports that mental health disorders are the leading cause of disability worldwide.While mental […]
By
- Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies