Solstice

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Gather the bones of your ancestors my friends. Gently whisper into their ears.The time has come to be released from their form.Even in the world of spirit, some still struggle with the darkness. Others still fear the light.Accompanied by the Divine, you will become master of your own heart as this portal emerges upon us.A solstice so inviting, the sun and moon weep tears of ecstasy,The stars surrender to a rhythm only love can create.We are in a brief moment in time where we can dwell in the house of the gods.All of us.Both saint and sinner, equally held by tender mercies of a great compassion we have yet to behold.It is here the unknown will be known to us.Where God’s magnificent handiwork upon creationWill be afforded the indispensable opportunity to forgive one another.To release each other from the very darkness that brought us to this place.To release our ancestors from their own fears.Yes, a brief moment in linear time is upon us my fellow travelers.We beseech you Solstice, have mercy on us and give us the strength to enter into love unconditionally.

    Laura Aversano, Laura Silvana Aversano is an author, medical intuitive and ancestral empath. www.LauraAversano.com

