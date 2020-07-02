Solo Living and Loving It: The Ultimate Guide for Living Alone

At first, it might seem challenging to live solo, but the possibilities to make it work for you are endless. You can do this. We all believe in you.

In this guide, you will find some points to make this trip down solo-lane a lot easier and help you reach for a happier, more fulfilling life at home and beyond.

Whatever your reason is to be living on your own for the first time, it can be frightening, overwhelming, and stressful. Breathe, it’ll be okay. Fortunately, there are things you can do to take charge and make this solitaire lifestyle, enriching. Stay tuned for some tips to help you enjoy a more fulfilling experience in your independent life that will motivate you to flourish and grow.

Solitaire Movement

Solo living is becoming a trend and it can be the result of many circumstances like moving out of your parents’ or breaking up with your partner, these are the times when everyone is looking to live by themselves. Quiet bubble baths every night? Are you kidding? Sign me up! One of the many good things that result from living on your own is the discovery of one’s self. No more worrying about whoever you last shared your space with. Just your new independent person and your glass of wine. Once you venture into this world of having to do things by yourself, it builds up your character and helps you develop into a stronger individual. Indeed, solitary life will help You learn valuable skills including home repair projects, economic and social skills management.

Declutter O’clock

If you’re new to living alone it’s a fine opportunity for decluttering your home; this can help with your mental health too which is always essential. Less clutter equals fewer stress levels which is so very needed in this transition time; this way your sleeping conditions will be ideal so you can stay centered during the day. Another feeling that you’ll know thanks to declutter, is a sense of achievement. Getting rid of old mind souvenirs or possessions you never use will also free up space within your home and mind. These items don’t necessarily have to end in a trash bin, they can end up in the hands of the people who need it, which means you’ll not only be helping yourself but others too. Pretty much across the board, the mere step of decluttering will help to alleviate anxiety and gives you a blank break to initiate your new solo life.

How to be Prepared: Living Alone Tips

Whether your new home is your own home or a rented out place, there are a couple of definite tips that can help you be thoroughly qualified for the ride. Being prepared makes us all feel safe and confident. Here are several tips that will keep you safe and make you feel self-assured to live alone without fear and worry.

Take Care of the Nest

No matter what kind of home your new place is, you must always take care of your living space. Apart from the introductory decluttering you should always keep the living area, kitchen, and bathroom as tidy and arranged as possible. Cleaning regularly every week will not only make the space where you live, a lot better but it’s also a great way to keep things such as pests, broken appliances, or plumbing problems, as far as possible! Something you could and should learn is how to fix a leaky faucet, installing new lighting and patching up walls; this way you’ll be your own handy Andy, saving some money for a well-deserved bottle of wine or a Ben & Jerry’s pint. Learning these handy skills will not only bring financial benefits but it will also boost your confidence and self-esteem. You’ve got this!

Decor, Decor, Decor

Remember all those Pinterest pins you saved because you fell in love? Yes, well it’s time for them to come true. Styles can go from minimalistic to whimsical and full of colors, anywhere in the taste spectrum, this place is yours and should feel like your own.

Light sources can make a significant difference to the way your home looks and feels. Think of updating your lights by installing a stunning candelabra in the foyer, pendants over a kitchen island or/and task lighting in your home office. Buying multifunctional furniture with storage spaces included such as a storage bench or storage bed are great options to keep your new place organized and visually decluttered. Making good use of your wall space is essential; hanging shelving and vertical storage like a tall bookcase to maximize your space at home. Fresh flowers or plants don’t have to come from a significant other; adding a living decoration to your new space can make you smile and they bring a sense of comfort and calm.



Stock Up on Essentials

When you live alone, there are several things that you’ll need to aid you on tasks and stay secure. Use this checklist of supplies that go from cleaning products to tools, to make sure your solo living a serene time:

Basic Toolkit : Your toolkit should include such things as a screwdriver, a small drill and drill bits, a pair of pliers, a variety of nails and screws, hammer and level too. Safety: A basic first aid kit should always be around home. Such kit should include: Adhesive bandages (assorted sizes), tweezers, gauzes, oral thermometer (non-mercury/non-glass), aspirins, first aid cream, burn cream and an Emergency First Aid guide. Other items that are essential for your safety: Fire extinguisher, flashlights, carbon monoxide alarm, and smoke detector. Kitchen: Consider the things you use the most often, and get enough for yourself and for guests if entertaining is something you enjoy. Dish towels, a variety of pots and pans, cups, plates, silverware and kitchen utensils such as spatulas and big spoons. Some things won’t hurt having are cupcake molds and cake pans. Bedroom: The first thing to think about is the bed; did the place already come with one? You might have to work with it or if it’s the other way around and you’re bringing in your own sleeping furniture, what size fits your needs? Is a twin bed okay? Or do you want a California King bed to sprawl out on?. Some other essential items for your bedroom are hangers, a small table, lighting, mirrors, bedding and pillows (as many as you want, go cray-cray). Bathroom: Bringing used items can, of course, help you save money but when it comes to the bathroom it’s recommended to buy new fluffy towels, shower curtain and consider a soft rug to avoid any slipping accidents. New items will your bathroom a clean and fresh feeling when you move in. Technology: This little thing called technology is something we can’t live without these days. Consider getting a TV because you’ll want some noise if you’re feeling lonely. It doesn’t have to be a 4k 65’ screen, no, stay on the cheaper side and save that money for food or put it into your savings account. Now, most likely, you’ll new place will have fewer electrical outlets than you have electronics so getting extension cords and (very important in case of a power surge) surge protectors is really important. Housekeeping: Now that there’s only one human making a mess, it can’t get that bad, right?. For this, a small vacuum can do wonders and they’re not expensive. Air fresheners can save a life; a spray here, another there and BAM, your house is a lavender meadow or a clean laundry basket depending on the scent you like. Something else that can help you save money and might become a new hobby is learning how to sew; you can rip your jeans and shirts as much as you want because now you can fix them yourself. For free.

: Your toolkit should include such things as a screwdriver, a small drill and drill bits, a pair of pliers, a variety of nails and screws, hammer and level too.

Safety Tips

Living alone, especially if it’s new to you, can be scary. When you’re looking for a place, always, make it a priority to choose somewhere you feel secure. One of the layers of security you can consider is finding a gated community or a complex with strict access; this will help keep away unwanted visitors and break-ins. Get to know your neighbors so you can look after each other when at home and if you ever leave they can be your house-sitters. Install a security system with cameras and motion sensors so you can keep an eye on your precious space, even away from it. One last thing you might want to do is make a list of emergency numbers and keep them on speed dial on your phone, apart from also having it on your fridge. Such numbers should include local emergency dispatch and phone numbers of trusted people in your life.

Be in Charge of Your Bank Account

If you are new to the process of handling financial planning, consider getting the help of a financial advisor. They can help you develop a strategy and evaluate efficient ways of keeping your earnings and budget in check. One-person households have, obviously, a very different dynamic than the ones with many people under the same roof. This translates to your finances, and maintaining your spending under control whilst living on your own is highly crucial. Take a seat and create a budget that includes rent, utilities, food, and other monthly expenses. Thanks to a planned-out budget, managing your finances will be an easy task. Putting some money into your savings account or in a rainy-day fund is also recommended

-Taxes

Now that you’re a solo-living practitioner, you’ll probably file your taxes as “Single” which comes with less tax breaks and ends in higher taxes than “Married Filing Jointly”. Doesn’t matter your age, the greatest way to lower your taxes is to contribute the most you can (up to the limit) to 401(k) or IRA retirement plans. If you’re older, you want to be sure to check “yes” for the “over-65” higher standard deduction, which will help reduce your taxes.

-Rainy-day fund

When you live in a household with more than one income, money experts recommend having from three to six months of expenses in a savings account. However, this changes when you live by yourself; financiers would advise solo-living individuals to have from six to eight months saved up. Life is unpredictable and can hit you like a deer in headlights, you never know if you’ll lose your job or have an accident. Do remember that if one day you need to pull money from this account, you want to replace it as soon as possible.

-Life insurance

If nobody depends on you for their support, life insurance is, most likely, something you don’t need. Life insurance is, essentially, a financial help for those who you leave once you pass away. However, in the case you have a parent, sibling or someone else in your life to whom you’d like to leave money there are other options which aren’t as expensive as life insurance, such as: term life insurance which is inexpensive for younger people and it will benefit your loved ones in case you pass away at a young age. An option for older people is acquiring an annuity which in some cases will pay a death benefit or continued payments to an inheritor of your choice.

Being alone can and will put you up to many tests, especially if you’re used to times filled with family. Nevertheless, you will now have your own timetable, eat what you want when you want, spend your money on what you want instead of things that others want. Fully realizing you are comfortable financially can offer a sense of comfort that will strengthen your overall health.

Lastly, make sure to do research to find your new home if you’re moving to a new location. Carefully think about your necessities, whether they are social, career-related, or just how much you like a place in particular. Keep your living costs in check, figure out who you are as a human, and remember to have fun, for your new adventures as a solo living individual have only just begun.